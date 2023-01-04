Antonio McKoy leaps high for a jumper. He lads the squad in points, putting up 238 so far.

Harrells Crusaders midseason are sitting well with the girls division posting a 5-4 record and the boys currently holding a 13-0 overall on the season.

Girls

The Lady Crusaders of Harrells have had quite an up and down year. They sit with a middle of the road record at 5-4.

They started the year with a lopsided loss to Arendell Parrott Patriots, 57-19. Following this, the next two games resulted in wins for the Lady Crusaders. They won by just one point against Faith Christian, eeking out their first win 31-30. Their next win came against Liberty Christian by eight, 34-26.

This back and forth wins and losses rained the tempo until the holiday break. Their four losses, so far, have been by huge margins with an average of 37 points.

The Lady Crusaders will be looking to tighten up the average with a win over the Rocky Mount Eagles (6-3) on Jan. 3. They are set to be on the road for their game on Jan. 6 to compete against the Southeastern Christian Warriors (1-8).

Boys

The Crusaders of Harrells are having an astounding year, dominating the court they have yet to be on the losing side this year. To date, they have recorded thirteen wins in a row to start the season.

They have outshined their opponents outscoring them 841 to 532. This has equated to an average 64.7 points per game.

The closest the came to a loss was against the Thales Academy Titans. It came down to the wire but the Crusaders kept their streak alive, hanging on by three, 58-55.

There is no shortage of talent with this group. Antonio McKoy has had a breakout season posting up 238 for the Crusaders. Dashaun McKoy has been unstoppable in the paint. He leads the team in rebounds at an impressive 115 and block at 27. Zicarein Mcneil has been dangerous within reach, snatching the ball away from the opposition. He leads the Crusaders in steals at 41. BJ Bennett has been keeping the offense fed with his passing and leads in assists at 34.

They will defend the streak after the holiday break with a home game to lead off the new year on Jan. 3. They are set to play against Rocky Mount (3-4). Following that, they will be on the road to face off against the Southeastern Christian Warriors (6-3).

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected]