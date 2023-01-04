Demarion Eason passes to Shamell Little. Eason leads in rebounds at 20 and Little leads in steals at 3.

Cameron Williams drives to the net. He leads the Leopards in points at 121

Lakewood’s boys and girls have the same overall record at 3-6. The Leopards will be looking for a win to start the year off.

Girls

The Lady Leopards of Lakewood have been back and forth this year.

The year didn’t begin kindly for the Leopards, dropping their first two games by a decent margin. One of those losses was to their neighbor to the east, Clinton 44-23. They’d follow up the loss with a big defense of their home court against the Lady Patriots of Pender, 56-43.

The year took a wrong turn after Pender as the Lady Leopards would go on to lose their next four games. They were swept by the Midway Raiders in a series of two and lost to the team they had beaten previously, Pender.

However, that all changed after their second game against Midway as they would go on to win their last two games and enter the holiday break on a win streak. They dominated in those games, taking out South Columbus and Lejeune by a margin no less than 20.

Senior Gwendolyn King has led the team on offense putting up 128 points and rebounds snatching a total of 40 balls out of the air.

The Lady Leopards will be looking to keep their streak rolling, they are slated to face off against the two teams they had beaten before the break. They will be on the road their first week back from the break, playing Jan. 3 and Jan. 6. Lakewood will contend with South Columbus (2-8) and Lejeune (0-8).

Boys

The Lakewood Leopards have mimicked their sister squad in record, also posting a 3-6 overall.

The Leopards didn’t record their first win until they faced Pender in their third game. It was a nail biter with Lakewood coming away with the win by six, 59-53. Their next win was again against the Pender Patriots. On the road, Lakewood came away with the win by a wider margin, 59-48.

They followed with a three game losing streak, falling to: East and South Columbus and Midway. However, not all was lost as they took a much needed win into the holiday break over the Lejeune Bulldogs in a tight contest, 71-67.

Cameron Williams has had quite a year putting up 121 points for the year and Demarion Eason keeping the play alive with his 20 rebounds.

Lakewood will have another chance at the Stallions (4-6) on Jan. 3 as they travel to South Columbus. Following this, they face off against the Lejeune Bulldogs (4-7) on Jan. 6.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected]