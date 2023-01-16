JV loses close one, 46-44 while varsity boys and girls crushed

On Jan. 13 the Clinton Dark Horses took on their conference opponent the St. Paul’s Bulldogs. The Junior Horses kept it close but fell 46-44. Varsity Boys and girls were dominated in their games losing by 30 in both.

Girls

The second game of the evening was the Lady Dark Horses against the Lady Bulldogs of St. Pauls.

Clinton struggled in the early goings of the game with possession issues. The Lady Dogs capitalized off the fumbles and put themselves up at 7-0. The Lady Horses got on the board late in the first but it wasn’t going to slow down St. Pauls. They went on a tear and picked Clinton apart and after one quarter, the Lady Dogs led, 19-6.

In the second, Clinton’s possession nightmare hadn’t subsided as St. Pauls scored off a stolen pass to begin the quarter. This set the tone for the remainder of the period with Clinton still struggling with retention. The Lady Dogs went full throttle and by halftime they put up 14 points while holding Clinton to a mere five. At the break, the Lady Horses trailed, 33-11.

In the third, Clinton turned up the productivity and showed signs of a fight left in them. However St. Pauls kept up their pace and put up 20 points to cap off the third. The Lady Horses added 17, but they still trailed at the end of the quarter, 53-28.

With only four minutes left in the game, the Lady Horses had an insurmountable mountain to climb as the Lady Dogs were scoring at will. Clinton pulled all the starters with two minutes left in the game as they trailed by 37 at this point, St. Pauls followed suit. Clinton finally scored with 30 seconds left in the game. The final score 68-31.

The Lady Horses fall to even after their blowout loss to St. Pauls at 7-7 and remain winless in their conference at 0-5. They will be on the road next week to face off against their rivals the Midway Raiders (8-6) on Jan. 17 at 6 p.m.

Boys

The Varsity squads faced off for the last game at the Dark Horse Court.

St. Pauls opened the game with a quick strike and followed that with a three to quickly put Clinton behind, 5-0. The Dark Horses tried to adjust early, but the behemoth St. Pauls team secured the paint well. The quarter ended with Clinton only scoring two points, both from the courtesy line. Fouls also held back Clinton, they accumulated five fouls halfway through the first.

The Bulldogs held a fifteen point lead to end the first, 17-2.

The second quarter started out promising with Clinton’s Josiah McLaurin hitting a three from deep. They wouldn’t score again for another four minutes. Despite the offensive drought, the Dark Horses dug in and shut down the previously on fire Bulldogs.

Clinton closed the gap and maintained better discipline only earning two fouls in the second. They were holding on, at halftime, the Dark Horses trailed by ten with the score at 19-9.

After the break, Clinton was stuffed right out of the gate. The Dark Horses struggled to fight through the Bulldog defense, but were rejected at nearly every scoring chance. St. Pauls capitalized off a couple of blunders from Clinton and began their assault. They’d put an exclamation point on two of their scores by delivering some crowd silencing dunks. The Bulldogs were firing on all cylinders and suffocated the Clinton defense. The Dark Horses managed to add to their total but St. Pauls added three times that with 19. At the end of the third, the Bulldogs doubled their lead 38-14.

The fourth quarter was even less productive for the the Dark Horses with St. Pauls having complete control of the game. Clinton couldn’t keep up and was shutoutin the final quarter. The Bulldogs put in the second stringers to close out the game and take the win, 43-14 the final score.

This is the fifth game in a row that the Dark Horses have lost. With this loss, Clinton stands at 3-11 overall and winless in conference at 0-5. They will be on the road to take on county rivals, the Midway Raiders (9-5) on Tuesday Jan. 17, game time is set for 7:30 p.m.

JV

The night led off with the junior divisions of Clinton and St. Pauls. It was a tight game with neither team able to put one up over each other. The Junior Horses kept cool however and kept the Junior Dogs in range. At the end of the first, St. Pauls led 16-14.

The second quarter was just as contentious. Clinton took the lead but the Dogs, with just a second to spare, sunk a three from to reclaim the lead. Clinton trailed by one going into halftime, 29-28.

Returning from the break, both teams went into lockdown, neither giving an inch. With less than three minutes left, it was tied up at 32 all. The Junior Dogs hit a three to bring them in the lead at 35-32. The pace picked up with Aaron Landrum snatching the ball away and putting in a layup off the fast break, behind only by four. Yet, the Dogs would make magic again and hit a contested jumper for two at the buzzer making it, 40-34 going into the fourth.

In the fourth, the Junior Horses started rolling. Camden Davis had his hands in the Dogs range and made a couple of quick steals that disrupted their advances. One steal turned into two points, bringing them within one. St. Pauls couldn’t hold possession with Jaymon Bryant intercepting a pass and running downhill to put Clinton in the lead, 41-40.

St. Pauls responded and put up three, retaking the lead. The clock whittled away and with time running out, Landrum hit a clutch three pointer and the court roared to life. It wasn’t enough however as St. Pauls made their way into the paint and took the lead. A costly penalty allowed the Junior Dogs to further their lead, but only by two as they went one for one on the courtesy line. The Horses weren’t done and forced a turnover with 10 seconds left. Down to the wire, the Junior Dogs survived the stampede. St. Pauls escapes with the win, 46-44.

The Junior Horses fall to 3-8 after the tight contest and are now 0-2 in the conference. They will be back in action on Jan. 17 and on the road against the Midway Raiders (10-4). Game time is set for 4:30 p.m.

