Lakewood ladies, JV topple Wildcats; Hobbton varsity boys get win

On Tuesday Jan. 17 the Lakewood Leopards opened the Jungle and took on the Hobbton Wildcats in a conference game between county rivals.

Girls

The second game of the night was the two schools girls teams. The Lady Wildcats struggled early on with Lakewood keeping the paint clear from the opposition. The Leopards kept things moving but it wasn’t easy. Hobbton stood tall and prevented some scoring chances that could’ve put them in a tougher spot. Leopard Precious King kept their net well guarded while using her height to her advantage, turning rebounds into points. Honestee Williams was the first to put points on the board with a quick layup. King kept the play alive with her relentless rebounds and put four points on the board for Lakewood.

Hobbton prevented a shutout quarter for the Lady Cats with a fastbreak layup. Lakewood had caught up to her and went for a block that resulted in a foul. The shot managed to find its way through the net and gave Hobbton the free throw. She made use of the courtesy line and made the shot. Entering the second, both teams had been keeping pace with each other with Lakewood still holding their lead, 8-3.

It started slow for both squads with shots beings missed and those drives to the net fizzled out before reaching the paint. The perimeter game came into play with Lady Leopard Alexis Rhodes sinking a three from the line to kickstart the offense two minutes into the quarter. The momentum shifted quickly as Lakewood was gaining steam. The Lady Cats called a timeout in an attempt to snuff out the charge.

Hobbton quickly recharged and made a steal that turned into two thanks to Ciara Bryant. The Cats were on the prowl with Gracie Jones adding eight points in a matter of minutes. Lakewood would hand some points their way through some costly shooting fouls. With a little over two and a half left in the half, Hobbton had tightened up defense and produced offensively, closing in on the lead, 16-11.

Lashawnda Joyner quickly fired back, shutting down the momentum Hobbton accumulated, with a three pointer from the line. The Lady Cats would add three more before halftime but they still trailed by five, the score was 19-14.

In the third, Hobbton got lost in the jungle against the Leopards. Wildcat Bryant earned her team four points, half of those came from the free throw line. Lakewood was chugging along but slowed down in the offense. Karizma Freeman made her presence known with a three pointer from range that helped get the Leopards in gear. King stayed in the paint and fought hard for her four points from layups.

Entering the final quarter, Lakewood held an eight point advantage over the Cats in this intense county rival game. The score was 28-20.

Hobbton showed signs of life in the fourth and had Lakewood shaken for a spell. Bryant brought the juice in the end with two three point snipers from the line that brought them some hope. The Lady Cats however fell as their precision play was gone as quick as it came. Foul trouble and miscues would allow Lakewood to gain the separation they needed to keep the game out of reach.

The Lady Leopards protected the Jungle against a hungry Wildcat team, but they were sent back to Hobbton empty handed. The final score was 42-32.

Leopards head coach Lofton Kerr had this to say about the game. “We still have some improvements to make. Box-outs and rebounds are one thing we could work on.”

He did note Precious King’s performance and role on the team. “She is the leader of the team and she showed that tonight. King came up big in this game with her performance.”

Overall, he was happy with the win as he commented, “Foul trouble cost us and we left points on the court. Hobbton played well and I’m proud of the girls for their play.”

Coach Thompson for Hobbton couldn’t be reached for comment.

Lakewood has broke even on the year with their win. They now sit at 7-7 and hold steady in third place in the conference. They will be traveling to Smithfield on Friday Jan. 20 to face off against the Neuse Charter Cougars (10-7).

Hobbton Lady Wildcats fall further in the hole as the season passes by. They currently sit at 1-11 but still hold fifth place in conference at 1-2. The Cats will defend their court against another county rival, the Union Lady Spartans (7-5). The game will be on Friday Jan. 20 and is set to start at 6 p.m.

Boys

The main card for Tuesday night’s game was the varsity boys facing off, the varsity Leopards were looking to complete the sweep of county rival, the Hobbton Wildcats.

In the first quarter, Lakewood won the tip-off and put a quick two points down to give them the lead. The Wildcats responded and made a layup to tie it up. The Leopards would respond with a three, then Hobbton would score again off a close shot. This was the last time Lakewood had the lead in the game as Colby Weeks ignited a sleeping Cat offense. He nailed a three pointer then following that, Ashawd Wynn hit a three not a minute later, putting Hobbton ahead by five quickly.

Lakewood didn’t leave that alone, and rolled back into it after a timeout by them. Demarion Eason used his wing span to pull in rebounds from the opposition. He used those skills to pull in a missed shot and convert it for two and brought the Leopards within three as the first came to a close at 11-8.

In the second, the Leopards were intent on coming back into it. It was quiet in the Jungle for a spell as the boys tried to figure each other out. There were some missed opportunities for Lakewood where a number of their shot attempts either found the rim or the wood. Hobbton also struggled on the courtesy line and left points on the court making two out of seven of their free throw attempts. However, the Cats still held their lead and Jameek Joyner hit a buzzer beater from deep range to put them seven ahead entering halftime, 21-14.

After the break, the Leopards came out guns blazing and kept it clean and organized. They committed only one shooting foul in the third and the ball saw many Lakewood players with six players adding to their total. Weeks however, carried the torch in the third being a thorn in the Leopard’s paw. He sunk a three from a distance and made his way to the net to pull in six more points. He brought in 11 of the 15 points scored by the Cats this quarter.

Lakewood was running out of time and needed to bring Hobbton within reach. They trailed 36-28.

The Wildcats stood tall in the fourth and kept the Leopards at bay. Lakewood could not get their jumpers and layups to drop and a lot of shots ended up in Hobbton’s hands. The Cats weren’t hitting their shots any better though but Bennett Darden and Wynn put up nine between them, enough to take the Leopards down.

Hobbton escaped the sweep with a victory over Lakewood, 47-36.

The Lakewood Leopards (5-9) travel to Smithfield on Friday Jan. 20, to take on another big cat as they face the Neuse Charter Cougars (16-3). Lakewood holds steady in second place in the Carolina 1A at 2-1.

Hobbton Wildcats (4-9) will defend their court against the Union Spartans (1-13), their neighbor in the county. The Cats are currently in fourth place in the Carolina 1A.

JV

First on the card was the junior squads. From the beginning it was a tight game, with both teams keeping it even and clean. Juan Parker and Devin Jones for Lakewood each scored four points driving to the paint fiercely. Hobbton kept two the perimeter early in the game with John Wilkes and Dai’vian Murrell sniping threes. The quarter closed out in a tie with these two competitive squads.

In the second quarter the Leopards were able to regain the lead after some more back and forth. Hobbton gave Lakewood more opportunities later in the frame with fouls that slowed their advance to a crawl. The half would close out with the host leading by five, 24-19

The Junior Leopards made an impressive stand against the Junior Cats. Hobbton kept plugging away and John Wilkes sank a two from deep to bring them within striking distance.

This snipe shot from the perimeter kick-started the offense. The Leopards responded with a jumper to retake the lead, but the Cats, Emari Butler, sunk another big three. From here Hobbton, was strolled along as Lakewood struggled to get anything to drop. Hobbton was leading 40-32 until foul trouble fell upon them. Between the traveling, over-unders and shooting fouls, Lakewood closed the gap entering the fourth trailing by four, 42-38.

With a minute and some change left, Lakewood had caught the penalty bug and the Wildcats didn’t waste it and kept coming at the Leopards fiercely. The score with a minute left in the game, Hobbton trailed, 49-47. After another timeout, Hobbton checked the ball into play. Wilkes found a hole in the Lakewood paint and went through relatively untouched for the tying score, 49 all.

Upon the Lakewood check in after the score, the Leopards threw in a terrible pass that went straight to Wilkes.

At the courtesy line, he sunk both shots to bring his team in the lead, 51-49.

Lakewoods Dashaun Carr came in clutch with under ten left in regulation. He lofted the ball and it sank in tying the game and sending it to overtime. It was 52 all.

Devin Jones two big rebounds turned into points to put the Leopards in better position. As time ran out in overtime, the teams became a little physical. Free throws are what separated these two in the end. Dai’vian Murrell hit a three to bring it within reach but a buzzer beater by Carr sealed Hobbton’s fate. The Junior Leopards defended the jungle against the prowling Wildcats in a tight one, 64-59.

The Junior Leopards are now 7-6 on the year and will be on the road on Friday Jan. 20 to take on the Neuse Charter Cougars (3-7).

The Hobbton Junior Cats fall to 2-8 after their loss. They’ll be at home on Friday Jan. 20 to take on their county rivals the Junior Spartans of Union (0-11).

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected]