Iliana Eason gets two of her 34 points of the Lady Wildcats.

C. Lacewell gets two of his game high 14 points.

The Roseboro-Salemburg Middle School Leopards pull off two wins at Hobbton Middle Thursday afternoon. The finals were 50-37 for the girls and 38-15 for the boys.

The girls’ game was nip and tuck for a good part of the game with Roseboro leading 12-11 after the first quarter. The score at the halftime break was 18-17, Roseboro.

The two teams traded the lead for the second and most of the third quarter before the Lady Leopards started pulling away late in the third to take a 36-31 lead. In the fourth quarter, on the strength of fast breaks by A. McKoy, the Leopards pulled away for the 50-37 win.

McKoy scored 47 of the Leopards 50 points. Iliana Eason scored 34 of the Wildcats 37 points.

In the boys game, the Leopards dominated the Wildcats after the first quarter which ended with the Hobbton having a one point lead at 7-6. The Leopards picked up seven points in the second frame while the Wildcats got three for an 13-10 advantage at the break.

The third quarter was all Leopards as they outscored the Wildcats 17 to 3. In the final frame, the Leopards picked up eight more points while the Wildcats managed to get two.

C. Lacewell led the Leopard scoring effort with 14 points. K. Hall had 10 points, S. Pone and D. Smith had four points each.

Amir Tate led the Wildcats with six points and Richard Simpson had four.

