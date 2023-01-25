Harrells Crusaders

Ladies

The Ladies Crusaders were traveling to Wilmington on Friday Jan. 20 off a big win over conference rivals, Fayetteville Academy. Harrells readied themselves to take on the Cape Fear Lady Hurricanes.

The Lady Canes were in for a ride as the Crusaders came in hard-charged. Harrells and Cape Fear were deadlocked in the first quarter with only a point separating them from each other. The second quarter did not go as well with Cape Fear opening up the throttle and pouring offense on the visiting team. Harrells entered the halftime break trailing by nine, 23-14.

In the second half, the Crusaders kicked up their game. Offensive productivity doubled in the third going from five to eleven points. However, the Lady Canes maintained their lead even though Harrells contained them. In the fourth, Cape Fear held their own against a high charged Crusader offense. Harrells outscored them again in the final frame eleven to eight but their lapse in the second haunted them as they dropped this game by three. Cape Fear defends their coast, 39-36.

The Lady Crusaders return to even overall at 7-7, this pattern is repeated in conference play splitting their record 1-1. They hold second place in the Coastal Rivers league.

Boys

Suffering their first loss of the season the week prior didn’t slow down the Crusaders moving forward as they collected two wins following the defeat.

On Jan. 17. The Store hosted the Oakwood Eagles. Harrells ensured the dominant team was not in question that Tuesday evening, completely owning the visiting team, 66-8.

Friday Jan. 20 the Crusaders traveled out to Wilmington carrying a monstrous win to compete against the Cape Fear Hurricanes. The bout was not the walk in the park kind of match they had earlier that week and came down to the final frame.

In the first half, Harrells came out on top after the first quarter but slowed down in the second allowing Cape Fear to stay in it. The Crusaders held onto a tight lead going into halftime, ahead by three 20-17.

Harrells stormed on the court in the third holding the Canes to seven while opening themselves up to score twelve. However, the final frame was a complete turnaround for Cape Fear as they put up 19 points, outdoing the Crusaders by seven. Harrells escaped with a win over Cape Fear by one solitary point in this late game nail biter, 44-43.

The Crusaders are picking up where they left off hitting back to back wins. Harrells holds an impressive 18-1 overall and split their conference at 1-1.

Lakewood Leopards

Girls

The Lady Leopards took on the Neuse Charter Cougars after their win over their county rival, Hobbton.

Lakewood held firm in the first half and punished the Cougars in their own background. The Leopards seemingly had Charter’s number and held them to a paltry five points in two quarters. Neuse was embarrassed at home entering halftime, trailing thirteen, 18-5.

The tables had turned in the third with Neuse completely shutting down the visiting squad. Lakewood, after scoring eighteen in two, was reduced to just five. The Leopards watched their lead diminish to five by the end of frame as the Cougars encroached, 24-19.

Lakewood responded and Neuse didn’t take it lightly. The battle between cats ended with the Leopards reigning supreme over the Cougars in their first of two games this season. Lakewood came away with the win, 40-31.

The Lady Leopards pass even in the overall with an 8-7 record. They hold second place as of this writing in the Carolina 1A, behind North Duplin (4-0), at 3-1.

Boys

The Lakewood Varsity Leopards had a rough week. Following their loss to county rival, Hobbton, their next game also ended in a loss to the Neuse Charter Cougars. Lakewood trailed in the first by nine in the first. In the second, Neuse and the Leopards were deadlocked in scoring at 17 a piece. This would be the highest point total in a quarter the Leopards would achieve in this game. At halftime they trailed, 42-33.

The Cougars turned it up while the Leopards drowned in the powerhouse offense. In the last two quarters, Lakewood would only manage 30 points to Charter’s 49. The Leopards were sent home with back to back losses, 91-63.

Lakewood falls to 5-10 this season and split the conference at 2-2, holding third.

Union

Girls

On Jan. 17, the North Duplin Lady Rebels traveled to Rose Hill to compete against the Union Lady Spartans.

The Rebels would come away with the win over the Spartans in their second meeting this season. Union falls to North Duplin, 68-40.

The loss to the Lady Rebels keeps them in fifth place behind Neuse Charter. Their overall Union is holding on to a decent overall at 8-6.

Boys

On Jan. 17 the Union Spartans hosted the North Duplin Rebels in conference play. Like their fellow Lady squad, the Rebels dispensed of Union’s varsity Spartans. It’s worth noting the fight they put up in this game. In their past five games they have lost by a margin of 32.4 points.

The Spartans would fall to North Duplin in a hard fought conference rivalry, 66-48.

Union now sits at 1-13 overall and at the bottom of the Carolina 1A conference at 0-3.

