Eagles take two losses to Lakewood; Varsity Leopards fall

On Tuesday Jan. 24, Lakewood hosted Rosewood for a Carolina 1A matchup. Lakewood took two of three in their evening series against the Eagles. The Junior Leopards eeked out a win against their junior squad, 47-40. The Lady Leopards trounced Rosewood 59-25. While the Varsity Leopards were on the receiving end of a beatdown by the Eagles, 74-43.

Girls

The Lakewood Lady Leopards hosted Rosewood on Tuesday night, continuing play in the Carolina 1A Conference. The Lady Eagles entered Tuesday’s game winless overall, searching for a victory that may never come. The Lady Leopards certainly weren’t having first-win antics from the visitors as they ripped the competition with a 59-25 victory.

Honestee Williams got the scoring going, cashing in on a transition layup after a Rosewood turnover. Then, a free throw by Lashawnda Joyner and a basket by Precious King made it 5-0 at the 6:04 mark. The Lady Eagles struggled to maintain possession and when they did, scoring opportunities were fruitless. Lakewood wasn’t exactly burning a trail either and with 4:09 left in the first quarter, there was a timeout called by Rosewood, who still trailed 5-0. Out of the break, King hit on back-to-back buckets to make it 9-0 followed by a pair of Lady Eagles free throws to finally put them on the board at 9-2. From there, Rosewood sank another free throw and also hit a three-pointer to tighten things up again at 9-6. Sariya Doss, though, hit a jumper near the end of the quarter for Lakewood, making it 11-6 at the end of the first quarter.

To get things started in the second quarter, Kimora Corbett made a basket in the lane, followed by Karizma Freeman hitting a three pointer, pushing the lead to double-digits at 16-6. Lakewood continued to bolster their lead, which hit 23-6 at one point. Before the half, the Lady Eagles were able to tally a couple more points and the halftime margin was 23-9, Lakewood.

The third quarter saw Lakewood’s lead continue to grow, aided by an offensive explosion from Williams. Rosewood’s scoring output also increased but the Lady Leopards maintained the upper hand.

As the game moved into the fourth quarter, Lakewood’s lead was never really challenged – in fact, it only continued to grow. The Lady Leopards had a solid team contribution and down the stretch they hit a 30-point advantage. In the end, they clawed their way to a big 59-25 victory.

Leading the effort for Lakewood was Williams, who had a game-high 19 points. King was close behind with 17 points. Joyner Kiyah Braxton each had six points, Doss and Corbett both had four points, and Freeman had three.

With the win, the Lady Leopards were now 9-7 overall and 4-1 in conference play. They will be back in action on Friday Jan. 27 to take on county rivals the Union Lady Spartans (9-6).

Boys

The first quarter played out to be a fast-paced affair. It got off to a sluggish start but the teams slowly settled in and went to work. Rosewood gained the upper hand early on, getting layups and free throws to boost their scoring. Aided by a three-pointer, their tally surged and the Eagles led 13-6 after one quarter of play.

Demarion Eason was the big man on the court for Lakewood in the early stages of the game, totaling six of the Leopards first eight points. Getting to within 13-8, Rosewood dialed in another three-pointer to double Lakewood up at 16-8. Then, at the 5:40 mark in the second, the Eagles lead hit double-digits at 18-8. As the period progressed, Eason and Cameron Williams were the only Leopards shooters having any luck. Meanwhile, Rosewood was getting hot from beyond the arc. Back-to-back triples and a layup surged their lead to 26-12 with about a minute left in the half. From there, they made good on a pair of free throws and at the halftime intermission, led 28-12.

The game continued to spiral away from the Leopards as the third quarter got underway. The Eagles came out on a 9-3 run, pushing their advantage to over 20 points at 37-15. Rosewood was playing a stingy defense that resulted in turnover issues for Lakewood and easy layups for the Eagles. With 4:41 left in the third, Rosewood’s head coach was hit with a technical foul and the Leopards went 2-for-4 at the free throw line. The action was fairly even from there until the end of the quarter and the third quarter score was 48-28.

With the action moving quickly through the fourth quarter, the game rapidly dissolved into a blowout. Bench players for the Eagles came in and put on a showcase, including a sudden explosion of 3-pointers. The game approached the 40-point mercy rule threshold at 70-32 but it never quite reached that margin. In the end though, it’ll easily be a game the Leopards would like to put behind them as they fell 74-43.

Leading scorers for Lakewood were Eason with 16 points and Williams with 12. Zane Faircloth contributed four points, Jaziah Brunson and James Murphy each had three, Shamell Little and Jamari Murphy each had two, and Bobby Henry had one point.

With the loss, the Leopards fall to 5-11 overall and 2-3 in league play.

They conclude their week on Friday with a rivalry matchup at Union (1-15).

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected]