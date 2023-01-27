Spartans take Lady Cougars in OT, 51-49; JV and Varsity taken out by Neuse Charter

The Union Spartans faced off against the Neuse Charter Cougars on Tuesday Jan. 24. The JV and Varsity suffered losses but the Lady Spartans escaped with the win in overtime by a nail-biting two points.

Girls

The court was readied for the second game of the Union/Neuse Charter series which featured the Ladies squad.

The game started off at an odd pace. Union put up the first three points with a layup and a free throw. Neuse hit a three from a distance to tie it up. The scoring just stopped for a while with the teams bobbling passes. The ball fell out of play and missed shots slowed the pace. It was rather quiet in the Union court for a couple of minutes.

The Cougar offense took off and put points up after a long drought from a layup off a fastbreak. Union answered Neuse immediately, keeping them deadlocked at five all. Offenses exploded on the scene after a foul awarded to the Cougars on a three that cost the Spartans four points. The untimely foul separated Union from Neuse at 9-5.

There was plenty of action after the foul, Hailey King ignited the offense with a three from her sweet spot at the wing that brought them back within one. Ariyona Spearman and Zadariyah Faison kept Neuse in check with their sticky fingers knocking the ball out of the opposition’s hands. A strong rebound from Katelyn Chestnutt off a missed Union shot kept the Lady Spartans rolling on schedule. Following this, Spearman wormed through the stout Cougars and finished her layup and one after a shooting foul. The quarter came to a close after the volley of scores from both sides with Cougars leading by one, 14-13.

The second quarter was the opposite of the previous, with an incredibly slow tempo. Faison sent a pinpoint pass to Chestnutt who soundly finished her layup to recapture the lead early. Neuse would put two more up on the board in response. King would hit another three from the wing then Charter would score a two immediately following.

From here, the scoring ceased for the majority of time in waning minutes of the half. Both teams struggled with finishing their shots and rebounding which turned the game into a back and forth action with no scoring. At halftime, the score barely moved and Neuse had retaken the lead, 19-18.

After the break, the tempo remained deadlocked with both teams fiercely keeping the paint and perimeter guarded. The Spartans broke the scoring lull with a three and again, the lead changed hands. The Cougars fired off on all cylinders. They managed to gain separation like they had in the first, putting themselves four points ahead with the score at 25-21. The padding didn’t last as the Cougars committed a foul which cost them and Union was within one. Another lead change occured with Neuse gaining steam and pulling ahead. The Spartans clawed and fought up and down the court to keep the Cougars grounded and the lead was held at one for a bit. Spearman was fouled during her charge to the net, she’d convert one of her free throws that tied up the game at 28.

Neuse Charter, lackadaisical with their possession, opened themselves up to Faison who nabbed the ball. She booked it down court and gave Union the lead shortly before the final frame. They managed to hold on and maintain the scoreboard in this highly competitive rivalry game. The Lady Spartans held the lead, 30-28.

The fourth quarter rolled in and it wasn’t looking good for Neuse as they gave away some points early. They committed a foul that resulted in two points then following that the Lady Spartans stormed the paint and scored on a layup.

Union held on as the Cougars began to rally back. The Spartans struggled to get away from Neuse as time ran out in the game. They extended their lead after a couple of possession changes to four. This lead held until the final minute of the game. A poorly time foul, which had plagued Union early on, allowed the Cougars access to the courtesy line for bonus shots.

Union capped out at 43 points and floundered about trying to control the game against a relentless Neuse squad. Timeouts became critical and Charter used them effectively as they managed a score and still had the clock in the favor. The Spartans led by two with less than a minute left. The seconds melted off and Union only needed to hang on for thirty ticks.

The Cougars were on point and sprinted down the court. On the cusp of losing possession, Neuse called a timeout, placing them closer to the basket, Union was in dangerous territory. They threw the ball in and they wiggled their way through traffic and scored, tying up the game, with seven seconds to spare. Extra time was needed to separate the winner from these teams, as they were tied 43 all entering overtime.

It started out physical between these rivals as bodies were diving for loose balls and bumping into each other on charges to the net. A foul was called and Chestnutt hit one of two at the free throw line to start. Neuse was stepping on their own toes with another set of free throws given to Union from another foul. Spearman made one as Union crept further ahead.

The Lady Spartans found themselves in foul trouble and Charter converted both of their shots. It was back and forth for the last couple of minutes of the game but Union stood tall. The Spartans survived a voracious Cougar team and took the win. Neither team let up and the Lady Spartans had to get aggressive and hold their guard while Neuse’s threw everything but the kitchen sink at Union. The game would’ve been different had Charter capitalized on two fast break layups that didn’t fall. Lady Spartans escaped the Cougars, 51-49.

Coach Bryant Register had this to say about this incredible game. “Proud of our team on winning a tough battle a good Neuse Charter team. The was back and fort all night. This game showed a lot abot the character of our team.”

He noted carrying this win into Friday. “I’m hopeful we can build off this win. We have a tough game on Friday against a good Lakewood team.”

Union Ladies (9-6) have a tough game following this as they will face off against a strong and on a roll Lady Leopards (9-7). Their last meeting was a slobberknocker and only three points separated these fierce teams ending in a Lakewood victory, 50-47. The game is set for Jan. 27 at 6:00 p.m.

Boys

The final event of the evening pitted the varsity squads to face off. From the beginning, it was ugly for the Spartans.

Union spent a majority of the game getting on the same page. There were moments of syncing up with some decent passes that resulted in points, but it was all Cougars in the quarter. Neuse stripped the ball, intercepted it and retrieved it from errant passes or simple mishandling.

The Spartans couldn’t get an advance consistently because they hardly held the ball. The Cougar were able to score on whim and by halftime had a huge lead, 51-20.

Midway through the third, Union was beaten down. The scoreboard reflected 64-24 and the mercy clock was enacted.

By game’s end, both teams had put in their second stringers, sharpening their skills for the future as this game was done. The Cougars decimated the Spartans, 84-33.

Coach Jermaine McNeil said this about the game. “I felt great about the game. I’ve seen improvements, we just turned the ball over too much. We got a lot to do still.”

Going into Friday, McNeil noted this to be top priority to work on before Friday’s game against Lakewood.

Union now sits at 1-15 and last place in the Carolina 1A at 0-5. They will defend the home court against the Lakewood Leopards (5-11) who have found themselves in some tight games but currently are in a three game skid. The game is set for Friday Jan. 27 at 7:30.

JV

The Junior Spartans started the series off at the Spartan Court.

It didn’t start off well for the Junior Spartans as their possession issues continue to plague their season. Union displayed flashes of unity with a few crisp passes and promising schemes in the paint. Those moments lasted only in the first couple minutes of the quarter as the Cougars picked them apart. As Neuse Charter added to their score, Union’s play declined further with sluggish movement, poor ball possession and bad passing.

The first came to a close and the second kicked off with the Cougars back in business. Union struggled still, but managed to add thirteen points to their total after a mere four the previous quarter. This didn’t change their plight however, entering halftime the Junior Spartans trailed, 34-17.

Coming back from the break, Neuse Charter continued their punishment of the Junior Spartans. Like the first, the period saw Union crumble under the Cougar pressure. Though the Spartans only managed to put up six in this quarter, there were more signs of improvement. Moments of passes that land and players more aggressive with shooting. Alas, Neuse had no trouble regaining possession off Union’s slippery hands and put up 20 more to their total.

Come the fourth period, Charter was routinely changing out players. Union continued to play hard despite the no-win scenario. The Junior Spartans played to the final buzzer but took the loss, 75-38.

The Junior Spartans (0-14) will brace for the Lakewood Leopards (9-6) who come to Rose-Hill to challenge Union. Game is set for Friday Jan. 20 and tip-off at 4:30 p.m.

