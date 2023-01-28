Lady and Varsity Dark Horses beatdown by East Bladen

The Clinton Dark Horses hosted the East Bladen Eagles in a SAC-7 showdown. Ladies and Varsity boys fell on Thursday to the Eagles.

Girls

The Clinton Lady Dark Horses hosted conference foe East Bladen on Thursday night, continuing play in the Southeastern Athletic Conference. After starting conference play off at 0-6, Clinton finally picked up a win at West Bladen, and was looking to keep that energy going during Thursday night’s affair. The Lady Eagles, however, were having no part of such antics. They dominated from start to finish and turned in a blowout win of 64-25.

Neither team got off to a trailblazing start but when they finally got going, the points began to pile up. East Bladen scored the first five points of the contest before Clinton’s Brittany Blackburn got a score in the lane to make it 5-2. The Lady Eagles, though, got the game started on an 11-2 run through the first four minutes of the contest. The Lady Dark Horses held an early offensive rebound advantage, but they couldn’t capitalize on these opportunities as East Bladen’s lead hit double digits at 13-2 with 3:30 to go in the first. Clinton hit a 6-0 run, sparked by a three-pointer by Ava Williford, but the Lady Eagles responded with back-to-back triples of their own to push their lead right back to double digits. At the end of the first quarter, East Bladen was up 22-8.

East Bladen was relying on a stingy defense that took up the length of the court. Frequent turnovers were generated underneath the Lady Eagles basket, yielding numerous scoring opportunities for the visitors. As the second quarter progressed, the game turned into a physical battle and there were more bodies hitting the floor than there were points being scored. With 5:12 left in the first half, Clinton head coach Chris Owens signaled for timeout with his team trailing 29-10. Three-pointers were East Bladen’s friend as another one made it 32-10 at the 3:02 mark in the second quarter. The Lady Eagles became a little conservative the down the stretch, failing to score any points. The Lady Dark Horses, though, could only muster up free throws in the third quarter. At the end of the first half, East Bladen’s lead was 32-14.

Back-to-back buckets in the lane for East Bladen got things started in the second half. They’d eventually go on to score on their first three possessions to make it 39-15 at the 5:18 mark of the third quarter, forcing a Clinton timeout. After the break, the Lady Eagles remained hot, going on to score a basket on six consecutive possessions for a 46-20 lead. After a rapidly moving third quarter, East Bladen was up 50-23.

This time, back-to-back three pointers is how the Lady Eagles got the fourth quarter started and their lead continued to swell, now at 56-23. After a Lady Dark Horses backcourt violation, yet another three-ball fell for the visitors as the score was getting dangerously close to the mercy-rule threshold. At the midway point of the third quarter, Clinton was still searching for their first points of the quarter. Meanwhile, East Bladen continued heaving three-pointers but had suddenly gotten cold. At the 3:19 mark of the quarter, the Lady Eagles led 60-23. Clinton was essentially dealt a shutout in the final period, only getting a 2-point layup as time expired by Blackburn. With that, the final tally was 64-25 as East Bladen soared to victory.

Leading scorers for the Lady Dark Horses were Tara Joyner with 13 points and Blackburn with six points. Williford had three points, Avery Evans had two points, and Anna Perry Sinclair had one point point.

With the loss, Clinton is now 8-9 overall and 1-7 in SAC-7 play. They return to the court on Monday, hosting Fairmont. Game time is slated for 6 p.m.

Boys

In the late game of Thursday’s conference matchup between East Bladen and Clinton, it was the boys turn to take to the court and battle it out. This game would go down as the tale of two halves as the Eagles blew things open in the second half and stormed away with an 83-51 victory.

East Bladen got things going right from the opening tip, winning the jump ball and immediately scoring on a layup. Ny’Darion Blackwell countered with a three-pointer and Josiah McLaurin a layup to make it 5-2 Clinton in the early going. After the teams traded scores, East Bladen hit a lightning-quick 6-0 run after coming up with consecutive inbounds steals to make it 10-7. With 5:06 on the clock, Clinton whistled for timeout to regroup. Out of the break, the teams traded jabs but it was East Bladen that was building an advantage. They opened up some breathing room at 20-13 but Camden Davis hit a three-pointer before the buzzer, making it 20-16 at the end of the first quarter.

Davis connected on another three-ball to start the second quarter, followed by a jumper by Jaymon Bryant, tying the game up at 21-21. A few moments later, TK Raynor hit another three-ball for the Dark Horses, putting them back out front at 24-23. From there, the game turned into a three-point contest that Clinton was winning. At the 3:01 mark, the Dark Horses were leading 32-29. With 2:46 left in the first half, a nasty collision between East Bladen’s Malcolm Bolden and Clinton’s Raynor yielded a stoppage in play and blood on the court. Both players were able to get up but were also forced to leave the gym to tend to their injuries. When play resumed, the Eagles reclaimed the lead. Ending the half on a 6-0 run, East Bladen led 35-32 at the end of the first half.

When play resumed in the second half, McLaurin hit a jumper to get the Dark Horses back to within one. Back-to-back baskets by the Eagles, though, made it 39-34 at the 6:14 mark of the third quarter. From there, East Bladen hit a 10-0 run and built their biggest lead of the night at 45-34, forcing a Clinton timeout in effort to settle things down. It was all for naught, though, as a combination of turnovers and the Eagles getting hot was a concoction of disaster for the Dark Horses. With 2:30 left in the quarter, East Bladen’s lead had swelled to 56-34 and the Eagles were looking for more at the charity stripe. The third quarter proved to be a nightmare for Clinton as they were outscored 31-8 and trailed 66-40 at the end of the period.

In the fourth quarter, East Bladen continued to force the issue, building their lead to more than 30 points. They maintained that margin down the wire as Clinton struggled to make shots. All that was left in question was the final score, which proved to be 83-51.

Leading scorers for the Dark Horses were McLaurin with 10 points, Raynor (who did not return) with nine points, and Davis and Cashmon Edwards with eight apiece. Blackwell finished with seven points, Tarik Dyches had four, Javier Joyner had three and Bryant had two.

With the loss, Clinton falls to 3-13 overall and 0-8 in conference play. They are slated to host Fairmont on Monday

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected]