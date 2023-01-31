Leopards take all three games at Union

Demarion Eason and Javion battle it out in the paint. Eason with the fadeaway

The Union Spartans hosted the Lakewood Leopards on Friday for their second conference bout of the year. The Leopards would clean house at the Spartan Court and collect the sweep.

Girls

The first quarter saw these two teams battle it out early. It would remain even until Lakewood found a soft spot in the Union defense and capitalized. The Lady Leopards kept the usually active Spartans dormant for the first quarter, 12-4.

The Lakewood Leopards came into the second holding the lead after an uncharacteristically slow offense from the Spartans. This didn’t last long as Union caught fire. They went on a 13-1 run over Lakewood to take the lead, 15-14. After an exchange of a couple points, Union caught fire again and extended their lead. The Leopards fought hard and Precious King made room in the paint. Following this, Anna Hobbs broke free and put up two. From here Lakewood found their groove and started getting an offense together. Union got lucky as Lakewood got hot towards the end of the quarter.

Poor rebounding and handling almost cost Union the lead, luckily for them, the Leopards couldn’t capitalize or this game would be closer by halftime. Hailey King and Katelyn Chestnutt hit two threes to keep their distance from Lakewood, while Ariyona Spearman and Zadariah Faison created plays and drove to the net. The Spartans led at the break by five 24-19.

Lakewood came back after halftime revitalized and ready. Their defense kicked up a notch and froze Union in place. Their disruptive play caused the Spartans to fall apart. The Lady Leopards fought hard and brought it within one at, 25-24.

It was a high energy affair with both teams putting it all on the court in this heated rivalry. Lashawnda Joyner nailed a last minute three to end the third quarter and bring the Leopards to within two, 32-30.

They tied it back up as soon as the quarter began, 32 all. Back and forth they went until 2:45 was left on the clock. Tied at 39 all, the Leopards went on a tear and leapt ahead by five.

The clock was ticking on the Lady Spartans as Lakewood kept up their ferocious play. With a minute and a half left, Spearman made both her free throws and brought them back within five, 46-41.

Union’s offense slowed down and the Lady Leopards put Spearman in containment with double coverage. Ariyona three from space 16 seconds left, but the damage was done. The Lady Leopards take their second victory over Union on the year in a competitive play,.50-44 final score.

Lakewood (10-7) have won four in a row and set to take on the team they lost to before their streak, the North Duplin Lady Rebels (15-1). Following this game, they’ll be on the road to face off against the Hobbton Wildcats (1-14).

Union (9-7) will be on the road next week as they face off against the Rosewood Lady Eagles (1-16) and the North Duplin Lady Rebels (15-1).

Boys

The Varsity squads were next up to end this rivalry series between neighbors. Lakewood came out roaring and it looked to be another beatdown administered to Union. At one point, it was 9-2. Something happened on the court that awakened the dormant Union team. By the quarter’s end, the Spartans had outplayed and out muscled the Leopards leaving them shocked going into the second, trailing 16-9.

Union was keeping steady and forcing Lakewood to make mistakes as they clamored to get back into it. The Spartans held a seven point advantage with four minutes left in the half, 22-15.

Lakewood fought back and closed to gap to within two, 23-21

To start the third, Cameron Williams received shots for a technical due to Union dunking during the halftime warmup. He made both shots to even the game before the clock even started, 23 all.

From here, Lakewood took the lead and had to fight hard to keep the lead as a starving Spartan squad was hungry for a win. This desire showed throughout the rest of game with bodies falling, aggressive steals and big time blocks. Both teams played phenomenally through out with no one’s lead really safe.

Union was trailing by eight late in the fourth, despite being much closer early in the quarter. As the physical play ensued tragedy struck the Spartan squad when Treshawn Taylor leaped at a loose ball. He took a shot during the scramble for the ball and laid on the court for a while. The building was silenced as the crowd awaited the medical team. The game was called and Lakewood was declared the winner, 50-42.

The player in question was tended to and is in recovery with a concussion.

Lakewood is now 6-11 on the year and will defend the Jungle against the North Duplin Rebels (6-11). On Friday they will face off against the Hobbton Wildcats (7-9).

JV

The Junior squad were the first game of the evening which started out promising with Union showing chemistry. It unfurled though midway through the first with the possession troubles and foul trouble. Lakewood ran away with it early 19-4.

As halftime approached it was all Lakewood with the Spartans powerless to even slow down the mauling. The Junior Leopards play was clean and spread out. Dashaun Carr created plenty of plays for the Leopards as he drove into the paint. The ball could be dumped off anywhere with Carr’s versatility.

The Leopards came and conquered. It was a complete routing as Lakewood proceeded to make it look easy on the court. Virtually untouched in the opposing paint, the Leopards made use of their near limitless rebound opportunities. With 15 seconds on the clock, the Junior Leopard Nathan Pitts sank a buzzer beater three to put them 40 points ahead.

At halftime, the boys in black and gold celebrated on their way to the locker room with a running clock at their back, 46-6.

The next two quarters went quick as the mercy clock kept rolling. The Junior Leopards contained the Spartans for the remainder of the game and took home an easy win, 56-10.

The Junior Spartans (0-15) will be on the road for their next two games against the Rosewood Eagles (1-10) and the North Duplin Rebels (14-2).

The Junior Leopards (10-6) will have a tough opponent the following the North Duplin Rebels (14-2) then they go up against county rival the Hobbton Wildcats (6-8)

