Lady Tornadoes topple Raiders; Midway takes Fairmont in close battle, 65-61

On Friday Jan. 27, Midway and Fairmont battled it out in game in a SAC-7 conference matchup at Spivey’s Corner. After an entertaining back-and-forth game, it was the Raider boys who were able to bring home the win, hanging on down the stretch for a 65-61 victory. Turning in a dominating second-half effort, Fairmont put away the Lady Raiders away, 57-32, to remain up top.

Girls

In the early going of the contest, it was Midway that came out the more inspired team. McKenzie Williams hit a three-pointer to open the scoring and Elisabeth Kirkland followed up with a short jumper to make it 5-0 Lady Raiders. Fairmont, though, settled in and got back-to-back baskets to get back to within 5-4 before the score settled there for a moment. The Golden Tornadoes made it a 6-0 run, taking the lead at 6-5, but Midway countered with four-straight to go back ahead at 9-6. Fairmont had a noticeable size advantage but that didn’t stop the Lady Raiders from going inside against them. It wasn’t an effective strategy, though, and turnovers became problematic. As a result, the visitors hit a 9-0 run to end the quarter and led 15-9.

Fortune made its way to Midway’s side at the start of the second quarter when the Lady Raiders hit for five points on one possession. Williams connected on a jumper as the refs whistled for a foul against Fairmont away from the ball. The basket counted and Midway was awarded possession again, during which Williams hit another three-point bucket. Later, her hot-steak continued with another made three-ball and Midway was back ahead at 17-15 with 6:00 to go in the half. The Lady Raiders played a solid defensive game throughout the quarter and limited the Golden Tornadoes offense. At the half, they led 22-21.

When play resumed in the second half, Fairmont hit a 7-2 run to start the half and staked a 28-24 lead. Scoring wasn’t happening at a blistering pace as the tally rested at 30-28 with 3:10 left in the quarter. A few moments later, the Golden Tornadoes hit a little spurt and claimed a 35-28 lead with 1:12 left in the quarter. Cashing in one one more score before the end of the third quarter, Fairmont had opened up an advantage at 37-28.

The game began to get away from the Lady Raiders in the fourth quarter as the Golden Tornadoes kicked things off with an and-1 to go up 40-28. Then, with 5:49 left in the game, Midway signaled for timeout, trailing 42-28. Offensive production really disappeared for the Lady Raiders in the second half as Fairmont heated up and took over to pull away. When all was said and done, the final score was 57-32.

Scorers for the Lady Raiders were Mallory Bagget with 13 points followed by Williams with 11. Kirkland had four points, and Jaycie Byrd and Peyton Herring each had two points.

With the loss, Midway falls to 10-8 overall and 3-5 in league play. They have two games next week, first on Monday against Red Springs then again on Wednesday against St. Pauls. Both games are at home and are slated for a 6 p.m. start.

Boys

The Raiders had a solid team contribution in the first few moments of the game, getting baskets from six different players, including a three-pointer from Davis Williams. With all of this, Midway built an 11-2 lead before Fairmont mounted a rally. They reeled Midway back in and tied the game up at 11-11 but Williams hit a layup right before the buzzer to put the Raiders back up at 13-11.

Picking back up in the second quarter, the Golden Tornadoes hit a little 10-3 spurt to open a small advantage of their own at 21-16. Fairmont’s energy culminated in an emphatic breakaway dunk, which produced a Midway timeout as the Raiders now trailed 25-20. Midway, though, countered with back-to-back 3-point scores to go back ahead at 26-25. At the half, the Raiders were clinging to a 31-30 lead.

When play resumed in the third quarter, the lead swung like a pendulum. Fairmont surged ahead after turning blocked shots into baskets and a pair of three-pointers made it 38-33 in favor of the Golden Tornadoes. Midway, though, battled back and hit a 7-0 run to reclaim a 40-38 lead. After Fairmont tied the game back up on free throws, Tripp Westbrook hit a three-ball and free throws for the Raiders, who now led 45-40 with 2:32 left in the third. Down the stretch, everything went Midway’s way, including a 3-point play off their own emphatic dunk by Jamir McRae, who was fouled in the process. Israel Cook and Williams also hit three-pointers down the wire and at the end of the period, the Raiders led 54-46.

Midway’s lead reached 12 points at the start of the third quarter and was 60-49 at the 5:55 mark. As time ticked away, the Golden Tornadoes made one last run at Midway, getting to within 64-61 with about 10 seconds left. The Raiders converted one of the free throws on the double-bonus, though, and pushed the final tally to 65-61.

Westbrook led the scoring effort for the Raiders, totaling 16 points. Cook followed up with 11 points, McCrae had 10, and Mbagnick Dione had nine. Williams finished with eight points, Jack Hazelbeck had seven, and Josh Lupo and Kemari McNeil each had two points.

With the win, Midway is now 11-7 overall and 3-5 in league play. They are back at home on for two games next week, first against Red Springs on Monday followed by St. Pauls on Wednesday.

