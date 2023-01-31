Cats take two of three over Rosewood, Lady Cats fall to Eagles

Colby Weeks passes off to teammate Garrett Britt when he realized he didn’t have the shot.

The Hobbton Wildcats JV and varsity boys continued their winning ways Friday night taking down conference rival Rosewood. The JV final was 37-21 while the varsity avenged an earlier loss 45-30. The Lady Wildcats lost 59-48.

Girls

The struggling Lady Wildcats lost to a team they beat by two points earlier. They kept up with the Lady Eagles in the first quarter. With two minutes left in the quarter they had the score tied at 7 -7. The finished the quarter down 11-8. They took a one point advantage to the locker room at half time with a 19-18 score.

They played a close game for the third quarter keeping the score close. It was tied at 26-26 and 28-28 with about two minutes left. With eight seconds left, the score was tied again at 28, all. The Lady Eagles had a two point 30-38 advantage at the end of the third. The Lady Wildcats faded in the final frame losing 48-39.

Ciara Bryant led the Wildcat scoring with 25 points. Katie Britt had six. The rest of the players finished with one or two points each.

Boys

In a tough physical game, the Wildcat varsity started strong; although, the score at the end of the first quarter was a 7 -6 Hobbton advantage. The Eagles tied the score at 12, all midway the second quarter before the Wildcats began to open up the lead taking a six point advantage to the locker room at the half with an 18-13 lead.

Rosewood was consistent in their scoring with six points in each of the first three quarters. The Wildcats got seven finishing with a 25-18 advantage. In the final frame the Wildcats poured on the scoring picking up 20 points while the Eagles finished with 12 points that quarter. The final was a 15 point win at 45-30. In the first Wildcat-Eagle meeting, the Wildcats lost by 12 points.

Colby Weeks led the Wildcat scoring with 14 points and five rebounds. He had four assists and three steals. Jameek Joyner and Jaquan Chancy followed with eight points each. Ashwad Wynn had seven points and three steals. Bennett Darden and Garrett Britt finished with four points each.

“We came out with good energy,” commented Hobbton coach Aydan Tart. “As always, when we win we have good energy. I’ve got a great group of kids and the way we came out and played the entire game, I can’t ask for much better.”

When asked if his team was peaking at a good time, he replied, “I wouldn’t say peaking because I’d like to think we are constantly getting better. We’ve seen glances of how well we can play throughout the year. We’ve just started being more consistent with it.”

The Wildcats are 7-9 overall and 3-2 in the conference.

JV

The two teams started evenly ending the first quarter knotted at seven apiece. The Wildcats pulled away in the second quarter scoring eight points against five for the Eagles to take a 15-12 advantage to the halftime locker room.

Hobbton kept the pressure on keeping the Eagles out of the net until midway the third. They finished with a 26-18 lead. In the final frame, Rosewood managed to get three points while the Cats opened up the lead with 11 points for the 37-21 final.

The Wildcat victory was the second in two days over the Eagles. They played a makeup game Thursday night for a game earlier in the season when referees were unavailable. They won that one 45-37.

Dai’vian Murrell led scoring for the Wildcats with 11 points. Juelz Hankins followed with nine points and John Wilkes had five.

The JV’s are 6-8 on the season and 2-2 in conference play.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected]