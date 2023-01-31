Cape Fear sweeps Harrells and splits season series at 1-1

The Harrells Crusaders batoned down the hatches and prepared for the storm as they faced off against conference rival the Cape Fear Hurricanes.

Girls

The Ladies were up next in this rivalry contest between schools.

The contest started off with only a point separating then. The Lady Hurricanes churned alive after they scored their next point. Harrells struggled as they made decent defensive stands but fumble the ball along the way or be out-rebounded. Despite this, their defense was holding up, keeping Cape Fear close.

They got back into action after a rebound that turned into a fastbreak from Sabrina Batts. She delivered a precision pass to Ella Campbell who put them closer to taking the lead. The Lady Canes weren’t phased and fired back with a three. Georgia Pope would score for the second time tonight with a mid-range jumper for two. They’d follow that up with a clean swish from Batts for another two. The rally didn’t last long however as some jawing from a Crusader to the Cape Fear bench cost them. The Canes made one of two of their free throws from the technical. This ignited a fiery energy that reinvigorated the spirits of the Crusaders and the back and forth started. Pope and Batts sank two shots to keep it close, but Cape Fear was keeping distance with shots beyond the perimeter. Eventually, the steam ran out and Cape Fear crawled back into a safer distance at nine points. At the half, Harrells trailed 22-11.

After the break, the Lady Spartans played hard but couldn’t get anything to drop. Half of their points in the third came from free throws whereas the Cape seemingly had it figured out.

Entering the third, Crusaders trailed by eleven, 33-22 and were looking to make a comeback.

The Lady Crusaders were struggling though with the Canes and couldn’t seem to cut into their deficit. Harrells mounted a solid scoring rally but the Cape kept them away with their high powered play. Things didn’t get much better towards the end of the game. The Lady Crusaders gave up four points in less that a minute from poor handling and a quick steal.

The game came to a standstill as Cape Fear played keep away against the Lady Crusaders until who were powerless to get the ball back. Cape Fear takes their second win over Harrells 47-35.

Harrells now sits at even in overall (8-8) and conference (2-2). They travel to Wilmington Tuesday Jan. 31 to take on Coastal Christian.

Boys

The school’s Varsity teams faced off fo end the evening of basketball.

The Crusaders came out strong initially but the Hurricanes kept the high octane Crusaders to mere two points. They kept it close but Ethan Spell nailed a three before the end of the quarter to bring them within two. It was 9-7 at the end of the quarter.

Harrells started falling behind midway through the second with Cape Fear gaining a seven point advantage over the Crusaders. Shortly after the three, Harrells visibly frustrated, came back to life after HCA24 sank a three that brought them closer. They shutdown the Hurricanes offensively but still struggled to get points to fall for them.

After the break, the Crusaders couldn’t barricade themselves from the storm as the Hurricanes were keeping them underwater.

The Crusaders fell behind by fifteen and the Cape was biding their time. Harrells forced the issue and the Canes started to show signs of wear with the Crusaders pushing the gaps in the paint. They managed to halt the Crusader advance from a foul. At the end of the third, fighting for the lead, 31-22.

The Crusaders kept up the pace and their opponents were trying to adjust to the more aggressive Harrells offense. As quick as it came, it was gone and the Hurricanes continued to ravage the Crusaders at the Store.

With two and half left to play, Harrells had quite a hill to climb, 39-22. The Crusaders made some progress but it wasn’t enough. Zicarein Mcneil shot a beauty of a three that got the court loud and rowdy. The referee’s whistle changed all that when McNeil was charged with a disputable charge foul, taking away their three.

The second string was subbed and Harrells played out the final minute. The Crusaders take their second loss of the season, 43-27.

JV

The Junior Crusaders started the night off in the rivalry series.

Cape Fear came ready to play and put on explosive performance following a quiet first period. The Hurricanes rained down a fury of points, leaving Harrells drowning in deficit. The Crusaders were unable to get any points in the second trailing fourteen by halftime, 16-2.

The second half saw a bit of improvement offensively but the skittish Crusaders couldn’t get the ball off. Passes around the perimeter turned into easy scores for the Canes.

The Junior Crusaders continued to fight in this despite the odds but walked away taking one in the loss column. Final score 34-12.

