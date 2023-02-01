Clinton

Girls

On Jan. 26 the Lady Horses took on the East Bladen Eagles. The Eagles came to Clinton and delivered a beatdown. From the first quarter and onward, the Lady Horses couldn’t keep up or shut down an explosive Eagle offense. By halftime, East Bladen had put Clinton in a tough spot with the score, 32-14.

Clinton would add a little more to the board on their end but it was too late as the Lady Eagles repeated their dominance in the second half and put the Lady Horses down 64-25.

As of this article, Clinton holds steady at 8-10 in their conference; they hang at the bottom placing seventh at 1-8.

Boys

The Dark Horses have struggled this year and that didn’t change on Jan. 26 against the East Bladen Eagles. Clinton was decimated on the road, being sent back to the stables 83-48.

The Dark Horses are on a nine game skid, with an overall record of 3-15. All nine of their losses during their skid have taken place in conference competition. They sit in last place at 0-9.

Harrells

Girls

The Lady Crusaders entered last week off a loss to Cape Fear. Harrells came in ready to play against their conference foe the Coastal Christian Centurions on Jan. 24. In the first half, the Lady Crusaders had Coastal Christian on the ropes by halftime, 21-12. The Lady Centurions would make some headway in the second half, but it was all Crusaders in the end. They put the Lady Centurions down on the road, 45-35.

The Crusaders are 8-8 as of this writing and are second in their conference at 2-2

Boys

On Jan. 24, the Crusaders were riding high into their game after surviving the Cape Fear Hurricanes. They were on the road to take on the Coastal Christian Centurions.

After a slow start in the first, with only 16 points scored between the teams, the Crusaders turned up the dial and beatdown the Centurions. At halftime, Centurions were trailing by a decent margin, 23-11.

The Crusaders weren’t going to be stopped and Coastal fought hard in the last two quarters to try and make up for the lackluster offense in the first half. Harrells shut down Coastal on the road, 52-37.

The Crusaders, currently sits at 19-2 on the year and sit in third place in the Coastal Rivers conference behind Cape Fear and Fayetteville Academy at 2-2.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected]