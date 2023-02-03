Boys

JV Lions reached new heights this season coming in second in conference. The young basketball program is on the rise, looking to bring a basketball banner into the Lion’s Den this season. Speaking with the JV captain Brayden Autry he was pleased with how things were rolling this year.

“It feels great to be here in this spot. No one expected us to make it this far.”

It’s that don’t give up attitude that propelled the team upwards and onwards into the tournament.

“Everyday we were in and out. No matter what, we were here working. We want to win.”

Autry knew something was different about this team when he told the story of their game against Christ the Cornerstone. They had been behind a majority of the game but they kept clawing at their opponent until the end. Henry Bass hit a beater that proved they could do what they set out to do.

He had nothing but praise to say about the new coach who put Mintz in the position to move forward. He had this to say about the coach.

“Coach Honeycutt brought the love of the game here. They all will say the same thing.” He said with a smile then went back to picking up after practice.

They will be playing Friday Jan. 3. You can find the story for their playoff game, online at clintonnc.com

Girls

Just outside of Roseboro sits a small academy that has reached new heights in basketball. Mintz Christian has flexed their muscle on the court with JV and Varsity Lady Lions both achieving new heights in this programs history. Despite the low manning, they shared responsiblities on varsity and jv, bringing their school to the coveted conference championship.

The JV Ladies cited their game against Temple Christian as the best win of the year coming back late in the game and snatching the win. The Varsity team had a big win as well over usually dominant Columbus.

Their hard work and dedication to the craft put the Lady Lions in this prime position to bring championship gold back to Mintz. Both teams put together a year to remember as they place second in the Carolinas Christian Conference. JV Lions will represent Mintz on Feb. 4 at 10:30 p.m. in the championship game in the conference tournament

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected] or on Twitter @SampsonSports