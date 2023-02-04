Spearman claims 1,000 point milestone, first time for school in decade

The Union court witnessed a milestone in a young woman’s career and life. Ariyona Spearman came into the game ready to hit that peak, the 1,000 mark in points. From the beginning of the season, she stood out on the court with her decision making, ability to make room in the paint and her quick reflexes that put anyone in range in danger of losing the ball.

Spearman is no stranger to the basketball court. She has been playing hoops since she was eight years old. She has played for travel teams as well, playing for Raleigh and as far as Georgia. This passion led to that January evening where Spearman entered the 1K club. A fadeaway jumper that cemented her name in history for Union Athletics.

“I was coming down the court and I looked over. They told me how close I was and I just took the shot. I was so glad I made it.” she said with a smile.

In that game, Spearman put down 34 of the 47 points for the Spartan squad. It doesn’t end here however Spearman is hungry and looking for more.

“I definitely want to win a championship for my school and how close to 2000 points I can get before graduation.”

Between travel and school sport, plus academics, it’s hard to imagine her not busy, but she acknowledges this and stays focused. Coach Bryant Register has watched her success and progress in the game and he had nothing but praise for the young baller.

“I want to say how proud I am of Ariyona on her 1,000th point. It takes a lot of hard work and commitment to get to that point and she is truly a hard worker. She is the definition of a great team and a great leader for our team. I love that she want to get better a player and settled for nothing less. She has been a great young lady to coach and I’m excited to her continue to grow as a player. She has a bright future ahead.”

She plans to take her skills to next level, as a junior, she explains what she’s looking for in the future.

“The key to my success is working hard and playing the way I play. It has gotten me this far. I have no limitations to what college I play for. I’d like to play at whatever college decides they want me. I’ll choose the school that best fits me and my talent.”

She stayed ground and told me that it’s not all her and she had some shoutouts to those who’ve helped her along the way.

“I really want to thank my mom, Reggie (a.k.a. Coach Register) and my teammates for being there and believing in me along the way.”

Union Lady Spartans have carried the basketball mantle for the school this year, posting a stout 10-7 overall and holding 3rd in conference at 4-3. She and the strong Spartan team will be defending their court on Feb. 7 against county rival the Hobbton Wildcats.

