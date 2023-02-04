St. Pauls takes both games at the Raiders den

Girls

The Midway and St. Pauls girls met up on the hardwood on Wednesday evening, continuing play in SAC-7 athletic conference play. This game was a masterpiece from start to finish, complete with an overtime period to decide the eventual winner. In the end, it was the Lady Bulldogs who staved off some Lady Raiders heroics and held on for a 69-66 victory.

The Lady Raiders couldn’t have asked for a better start, getting back-to-back three-pointers from Elisabeth Kirkland and Jaycie Byrd. Then, a technical foul on St. Pauls put McKenzie Williams on the line for two more points, making it 8-0. The Lady Bulldogs got their first points of the game at the 4:00 mark, but five more points from Midway made it 13-2. The Lady Raiders led by as much as 15-3 before St. Pauls was hit with another technical foul and two more free throws from Williams. At the end of the first quarter, Midway led 19-8.

The Lady Raiders maintained a steady 10-point advantage throughout the second quarter as a stout defense bothered the Lady Bulldogs. Down the stretch, St. Pauls began to find holes in the Midway defense and hit a furious rally. After trailing by as many as 15 at one point, the Lady Bulldogs trimmed their deficit down to just four points, trailing 32-28 at halftime.

Midway’s lead slowly dwindled in the third quarter and with 2:45 left on the clock, the Lady Bulldogs went ahead 38-36. Williams tied the game back up at 38-38 but St. Paul’s went ahead again. The Lady Raiders, though, hit five-straight to reclaim the lead at 43-40. At the end of the third quarter, things were heating up as Midway clung to a 45-44 lead.

Right off the bat, the Lady Bulldogs nailed a three-pointer to reestablish the lead at 47-45. St. Pauls, though, was hit with their third technical foul of the night and the Lady Raiders were awarded two free throws and possession. Unfortunately for Midway, they couldn’t cash in on the opportunity and the Lady Bulldogs extended their advantage to 49-45 with 5:55 left. The Lady Raiders tied things up again at 49-49 but just like at the end of the first half, St. Pauls got cranking and hit on a quick 5-0 spurt and led 54-49 with 2:04 left in the game. Their lead grew to as many as nine points but a Williams three-pointer and a pair of free throws made things interesting again at 59-56 with 27.8 to go. The Lady Bulldogs turned the ball over on a backcourt violation and with time ticking away Williams nailed a three-pointer for Midway to tie things up at 59-59 and send the game into overtime.

In the overtime period, the teams traded jabs like boxers in a ring. Midway held the lead and possession late, but threw the ball away. St. Pauls went down and tied the game up with an extremely questionable “and one.” The player was still clearly on the floor before attempting the shot, but the referee signaling the foul allowed the continuation to count. After that, more free throws gave St. Pauls the 69-66 lead with 4.2 left and a Midway timeout. Out of the break, the Lady Raiders missed their final three-point attempt and the Lady Bulldogs held on for the 69-66 victory.

Leading scorer for Midway was Williams with 24 points. Kirkland followed up with 17 points and Mallory Baggett had 12 points. Byrd had seven points, Leah Culbreth had five points, and Peyton Herring had one point.

The Lady Raiders are now 10-10 overall and 3-7 in league play. Two games remain for Midway, first at Clinton on Tuesday followed by senior night festivities against West Bladen on Friday.

Boys

During Wednesday night’s late game between Midway and St. Pauls, the Raider boys suffered from a slow start and never recovered. The Bulldogs made enough plays throughout the game and limited Midway’s chances as St. Pauls laid claim to a 54-37 victory.

Things did not start out so great for Midway, who opened up with a pair of free throws to lead 2-0. From there, though, it was all downhill. St. Pauls hit a 12-0 run to lead 12-2, forcing a Midway timeout at the 4:11 mark. Israel Cook finally got the Raiders on the board again, making it 12-4, but the Bulldogs answered with a three-ball to make it 15-4. Things did not get any better from there as an 8-2 run and a buzzer-beating three pointer propelled St. Pauls to a 23-6 lead at the end of the first period.

Midway’s offensive production picked up at the start of the second quarter. They hit a little 7-2 spurt, highlighted by a Jamir McCrae jam, prompting the Bulldogs to call a timeout as their lead dipped to 24-13. At the break, however, neither team had particularly lit up and the Bulldogs’ lead was 27-15.

St. Paul’s continued to maintain a double-digit lead, using a stingy defense to disrupt the Raiders offense. With 4:59 on the clock, Midway signaled for timeout, trailing 33-16. The lead never quite reached 20 points as the Raiders began having a little more success on the offensive end. They closed the quarter out on a 9-2 run and at the end of the third, the score was 35-25.

Midway, though, was never able to effectively make a legitimate run at the Bulldogs, who did enough to maintain their double-digit advantage. It just wasn’t a great offensive night for the Raiders as missed shots and turnovers is what they’ll take away from this game. Late in the game, St. Pauls hit another run and widened the gap, going on to win 54-37.

Leading scorers for the Raiders were Davis Williams with 13 points and Israel Cook and Jamir McCrae with nine each. Mbagnick Dione had three, Josh Lupo had two, and Tripp Westbrook had one point.

With the loss, Midway is now 11-9 overall and 3-7 in league play. They will finish up the regular season next week, traveling to Clinton on Tuesday followed by senior night against West Bladen on Friday.

Davis Williams tries to collect a loose ball along the baseline.

Jamir McCrae attempts a three-point shot.

…

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected] or on Twitter @SampsonSports