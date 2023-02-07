Mintz JV defeats Christ the Cornerstone; Lady Lions fall to Sandhills Christian

JV

Mintz JV Basketball team went on a tear this year and closed it out as conference champions. This is a school first in the young basketball program. It couldn’t have been a more fitting story as the Lions took on Christ the Cornerstone Defenders twice this year. In both instances, Mintz was the winner.

They faced off on Saturday Feb. 4 in the finals as the No. 1 and 2 seed. Mintz fell behind in the first but they held the Defenders close. Each team held their guard up and not a scoring happened with only ten points split between them. Cornerstone led in the first, 6-4.

In the second, the scoring took off and it became a shootout. Mintz put up 15 to the Defenders 14, placing Cornerstone in the hot seat entering the break with a one point lead, 20-19.

The Lions kept rolling after the break and pushed Cornerstone aside taking the lead. Brayden Autry accounted for nine of the fifteen points scored by Mintz in this quarter. The Defenders still put points up but were trailing to the hungry Lion entering the final quarter, 34-31.

The fourth was more like the first with both teams ramping up their defense. In this quarter only eight points were scored. Cornerstone fought hard and came close to taking the win and the trophy, but Mintz held the line and snatched the trophy from the reigning champions. Mintz completed a perfect year and took home gold for the first time in their history. The Lions topple the Defenders, 37-36.

Girls

The Lady Lions had reached great heights this year. It did not end the way they would’ve like however as the Sandhills Christian Lady Lions took the crown and win handedly, 33-13. They held their own but in the third they ran into foul trouble that gave Sandhills traction to pull away.

Their coach, Johnnie Marshburn, had this to say about their year.

“The girls had a great year, the best in our history. I’m proud of how far we’ve come!”

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected] or on Twitter @SampsonSports