Lakewood hosted the Carolina 1A track conference tournament. They took home gold for their school after coming in first place. They eeked out a win against the North Duplin Rebels in the men’s division by a mere three points after all events were counted up.The Lady Leopards took second to county neighbor the Hobbton Wildcats.

Girls

Shyann Spell took the load for the Ladies after she earned four golds in: Pole Vault, High Jump, Triple Jump and the 55 meter hurdles. Kayleigh Smith took gold in the 500 meter run she also ran the 4 by 200 meter relay with Jasmine Howard, Danica Carter and Caitlyn Bass. Danica took second in the high jump and Brennyn Rouse placed third in shot put.

Shyann Spell will represent the Lady Leopards in the State Championship on Sat. Feb. 11 in Winston Salem.

Boys

The Leopards took first in a crowd of five on Saturday at the Carolina 1A tourney. Lakewood was busy on Saturday bringing home 14 medals in competition. Ariyon Bell took first in four events: Long jump, 55 meter dash and hurdles and the 300 meter dash. Darniel Matias took 2nd in the long jump and 3rd in high jump. Cooper Ivey with two in pole vault (1st) and high jump (3rd). Sam Johnson to second in pole vault and third in triple jump. Jamari Boykin nabbed second in shot put and Adam Brantley placed second in the 1000 meter run. They took gold in the 4 by 200 meter run with the relay team composed of: Darniel, Cooper Sam and Garrison Hunter.

Ariyon Bell and Cooper Ivey move onto the State tournament on Saturday Feb. 11 in Winston Salem. Coach Daren Hulen had this to say about the team performance.

“I’m pleased with the outcome. We put out maximum effort with little personnel and I’m happy we’re taking home some gold. I wanna say congrats to Duplin and Hobbton for their efforts in the tourney as well.”

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected] or on Twitter @SampsonSports