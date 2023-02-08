JV Leopards trounce Horse 62-46; Varsity and Lady Horse earn big wins against Lakewood

Girls

The second game on the card was the Lady squads from their respective teams to compete in the Jungle. The Lady Horses looked lost on the court as Lakewood came out on fire. Lashawnda Joyner kicked off their rally with a three pointer that segued into Sariya Doss with an uncontested layup in the first minute of play. The Leopards would amass nine points before Clinton would get on the board. At the end of the first quarter, Precious King showed her scoring prowess sinking nine of the Leopards 16 in the first. Lakewood held a commanding lead entering the second, 16-4.

Lakewood held their own against an awakened team. Clinton fiercely fought back to recoup their losses in the first. Lakewood had gotten into foul territory and gave the Horses 12 free throws which they only converted on four. The Leopards offense slowed down in this quarter while Clinton’s more than doubled. Lakewood still had a decent gap between them and went into halftime holding a ten point lead, 26-16.

After the break, the Lady Horses cleaned up their play and brought the lead within six, 26-20. Karizma Freeman of Lakewood hit a three that propelled them further up 29-22. This would be the turning point and the Horses would clean house as the third came to a close. Clinton trampled the Leopards who held the lead the first half of the game. Tara Joyner would come in clutch and sprint to the end of the court and put in a layup as the buzzer rang. The Lady Horses tied it up 31 all.

Ava Wiliford with the second chance points to take the lead off an offensive rebound. Joyner breathed life into their game with a contested three that was nothing but net, 36-32. It was back and forth for the remainder of the game as each team fought to bury each other in scoring and take the game.

Lakewood had been gifted with 15 free throws and converted only four of them. This would be the deciding factor in the victor of this contest. The Lady Horses held the Leopards in check barely and escaped Lakewood’s clutches earning their first in since their four game skid, 43-42.

Boys

Tony Freeman put Lakewood in the lead with a big three. From there the Leopards held their lead, while Clinton attempted to regain the pace. That proved difficult for the Horses as Lakewood kept ramping up the pressure forcing Clinton to make tight window passes and creating traffic in the paint. Shamell Little of Lakewood made his presence know putting up eight of the Leopards eighteen. Clinton made progress and adjusted, closing the gap to seven at the end of the first,18-11.

TK Raynor swished a three that kept the Leopards close. Josiah McLaurin would hit a free throw and a layup to bring them within one, 18-17. Clinton tied it up off a free throw to make it 20 all. Lakewood started to crumble as nothing they did was finishing. Layups and shots rolled around the rim and passes couldn’t be completed. That fire Lakewood carried into the game was snuffed out. Walker Spell drained a three that further separated them from the Leopards. Clinton walked into halftime with new vigor overtaking Lakewood, 30-24.

Lakewood came back from the break with more moxie. The Leopards fought hard against a stampeding Horse offense but still came up short. Freeman hit a three that helped resuscitate a fading offense and Cameron Williams put work in the paint scored four points from under the net. Clinton remained steady and continued to score. McLaurin hit two three pointers, keeping the Horses on schedule. Ny’Darion Blackwell really picked up the pace, swishing a three and scoring in the paint with four.

This offense piled onto the deficit that Lakewood faced entering the final frame. Lakewood trailed by 12, 47-35.

Lakewood’s offense had crumbled with Demarion Eason being the sole offense in the fourth, scoring 11 points, five of those came from the courtesy line. The Leopards only managed fifteen total points. Though they held Clinton to the fewest points they scored all game, it wasn’t enough to overcome the deficit they found themselves in.

The Dark Horses snagged the win despite trailing in the first half, 56-50.

JV

Clinton came to Lakewood for a county showdown. The Horses entered the Jungle and faced a fierce Junior Leopard squad, who was riding a six game win streak.

Lakewood began pulling away and the Horses appeared to haven’t a clue of what to do about it. That changed after a big three pointer that put Clinton in the right direction. Lakewood scored off a layup but Clinton was staying aggressive. They hit another deep three that brought them within one, 18-17. They’d take the lead but wouldn’t hold it as the Leopards put their offense in gear and jumped to a six point lead, 25-19.

The Leopards closed off the paint as halftime approached, forcing the Horses to develop outside, limiting their advance. Lakewood methodically added to their lead and controlled the game. Clinton entered the halftime break ten behind Lakewood, 31-21.

The Leopards raced ahead, putting up six points up in under a minute prompting a Dark Horse timeout, 37-21. Though both teams exchanged points, it was the Leopards who 46-33 end of third.

In the fourth, the Junior Leopards added six to their lead and held Clinton to three. This quarter was reminiscent of all the others as the Junior Horses could never catch their breath against a well conditioned Leopard team. Lakewood took the win in this game and add to their streak, now at seven, 62-46.

