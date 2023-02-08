The Hobbton Wildcats track team showed up to the conference meet ready to sprint, vault and throw at the Carolina 1A conference tournament. The Lady Wildcats kept the pressure on and take home Conference gold winning the meet, while the boys take third place.

Ladies

The Hobbton Lady Cats dominated the competition in their Conference Championship meet taking home 13 medals.. Mariana Sada delivered two gold medals and a silver for her school. She won in the 55 meter dash and 1st in the long jump and second in the high jump. Speaking of long jump, Hobbton took the top three spots in this event with Neydi Montes in second and Serenity Smith in third.

In the 300, 500 and 1000 meter dashes, Hobbton took 1st and 2nd in all three events. McKayla Harris took 1st in the 300, Mireya Esquivel placed 2nd in the 500, Andrea Sada took second in the 1000 meter dash.

Montes and Smith took second and third respectively in the 55 meter hurdles and Fernando Garcia took first in shot put. In the four man relays, Hobbton took first in the 200, 400 and 800 meter relay. Hobbton buried their competition earning 111 points with Lakewood trailing in second at 75.

Boys

Hobbton Boys didn’t fare as well as their sister squad and took third in the Conference tournament. Trey Barksdale took second in the high jump. There three golds came in the 4×400 meter relay, shot put and the 1600 meter run. David Cruz represented in the shot put taking first and Chris Galeno won the gold by two seconds.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected] or on Twitter @SampsonSports