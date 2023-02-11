Midway handles the Clinton stampede, 66-47

In Tuesday night’s late game, the Midway and Clinton boys took to the hardwood, renewing their rivalry in the Dark Horses conference finale. This game got out of hand quickly and was dominated from start to finish by the Raiders as Midway claimed victory, 66-47.

In the first quarter, the Raiders came out firing on all cylinders, getting three-point baskets from Tripp Westbrook and Jamir McCrae to build a quick 9-0 lead. With 6:10 on the clock, this quick spurt prompted the Dark Horses’ first timeout. After the stoppage, an Israel Cook layup and free throws by McCrae made the lead 13-0 at the 5:28 mark. At this point, Clinton had missed several free throws and a couple different shot attempts but Ny’Darion Blackwell finally got the Dark Horses on the board and Zy’Mel McClellan hit a three pointer. Midway’s hot start continued, though, and they reached a lead of 19-5 to force another Clinton timeout. At the end of the first quarter, the Raiders were off and running, leading 27-7.

There was a near flip of the script in the second quarter as it was the Dark Horses that caught fire and started making big shots. Blackwell got going for Clinton, draining a pair of three-pointers and Josiah McLaurin also contributed in the score sheet as the game began to tighten up. Blackwell hit another three-ball right before the half and the halftime score was 36-25 in favor of Midway.

Out of the break, a quick Raiders rally pushed the lead back to 17 points. Blackwell and McLaurin kept fighting, though, and were doing all they could to keep the Dark Horses in contention. With 4:32 left in the third quarter, Midway whistled for timeout, leading 44-33. After the break, things turned in the Raiders favor as they finished the quarter on a 10-2 run to stake a 54-35 lead at the end of the third quarter.

Their dominating effort continued throughout the fourth quarter as well and the Raiders stormed away a 66-47 victory.

Leading scorers for Clinton were Blackwell with a game-high 19 points and Josiah McLaurin had 14 points.

For Midway, McCrae had 15 points, Davis Williams had 13 points, and Westbrook and Mbagnick Dione each had 12 points.

The Dark Horses are now 4-18 overall and finish SAC-7 conference play at 0-12. They were back on the hardwood on Friday night, celebrating senior night against East Duplin.

The Raiders are now 12-0 overall and 4-7 in conference play. They were also celebrating senior night on Friday, hosting West Bladen to wrap up conference and regular season play.

