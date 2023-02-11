April Cromartie inducted into Campbell University Hall of Fame

The Union Lady Spartans were never the same when April Cromartie was given the chance. Off the bench, onto the court and into a Hall of Fame career in basketball blossomed. April Cromartie was inducted into the Campbell University Hall of Fame on Jan. 28. Cromartie originally was focused on cheerleading, that was the course she wanted to take. Her dad played a pivotal role in persuading her to look into basketball.

Coach Julie Hunter noticed her in middle school. “I remember her in middle school and knew she was special. I watched her morph into a great student athlete.” Coach Hunter told the Independent.

Cromartie started all four years in high school. It began when she was given a chance. She recalls with a smile.

“Coach Hunter said she’d keep me on the court as long as I got rebounds”

She did just that and in her time at Union, she snagged over 1,000 rebounds for the Lady Spartans and brought them to two state championship appearances, one which came with a trophy. The ‘98 championship run ended in heartbreak, falling to Roanoke in the finals. She said this about that game. “We were exected to win, that pressure definitely had an influence on the outcome. I cried for weeks over that loss.”

That loss prompted Union to sharpen their skills in the offseason and in ‘99, they took that trophy home. Both Coach Hunter and Cromartie agreed the loss fed the drive that brought the championship gold to Rose-Hill.

This experience, coupled with a fierce rebounding mentality, made her nearly unbeatable in the paint and carried her to collegiate play. Cromartie attended Campbell University where her play aided in a NCAA tournament showing in 2000 after their victory in the ASUN tournament. Her basketball prowess led the Camels to their only ASUN regular season trophy. She maintained a stellar performance throughout her time as a Camel averaging 16.3 points and 9.6 rebounds per game. Those numbers put her second in all time scoring at 1,892 and leader in rebounds at 1,113.

Her induction into the Campbell University Hall of Fame was humbly accepted by her as lauded those around her and was grateful for opportunities. She tearfully recalled her highs and how her time molded her to the present. Cromartie highlighted that tough love aided her in her basketball career.

After her time at Campbell, she joined the Marburg Marlins. She currently enlisted the United States Army and played ball for the branch. Her accolades continued earning All-Army honors six times, five armed forces awards (2 gold and 3 silver), four all tournament team honors and five armed forces team honors, as of 2019. Her tenure on the team saw them takedown the U.S. Navy team in the interbranch tournament in the finals.

It was all due to a challenge that cemented Cromartie in the Campbell Hall of Fame and led to a wonderful career in basketball. When approached after the ceremony she had this to say about her time at Union. “Union was my foundation. I appreciate Coach Hunter for everything and giving me a chance.”

Her jersey currently hangs in the Union High atrium, reminding all who attend that hard work and dedication pay off.

