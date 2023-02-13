The Lady Raiders win the day over the Knights, 53-44

Friday night marked Senior Night for the Midway basketball teams as they concluded regular season play. For their conference finale, the Lady Raiders hosted West Bladen, a team they defeated 56-49 in their first meeting. The second time around was very reminiscent of that first meeting as Midway secured the victory, winning 53-44.

Midway got off to a sluggish start, falling behind 2-0 in the early going. It took them nearly half of the first period to get going, but once they did, they hit a 9-0 streak that was capped off by a Jaycie Byrd three-pointer. West Bladen was able to get settled in and recover a bit and at the end of the first quarter, the Lady Raiders led 13-8.

The second quarter was not kind to either team. Turnovers, and lots of them, as well as missed shots were the theme of the game. With 1:59 left on the clock in the first half, there was a timeout on the floor with only one made shot for each team recorded. There was a quick jolt in the action, though, as the pace picked up late in the quarter and when the buzzer sounded at halftime, Midway led 21-20.

The offense that was lacking in the second quarter certainly picked up in the third. The teams quickly started trading scores, but it was the Lady Knights that had gained the upper hand. Knocking down some three-pointers, they reclaimed the lead and led by as much as five points at the 2:42 mark. West Bladen maintained a slight advantage but down the stretch, the Lady Raiders worked their way back into the thick of things and at the end of the third quarter, the score was tied 34-34.

After a pair of free throws by Mallory Baggett at the 6:40 mark of the fourth quarter, Midway was back on top, leading 36-34. But with 6:02 left in the game, the Lady Raiders signaled for timeout with the score all square again at 36-36. Out of the timeout, Midway hit a quick jolt – a fast-break layup from Elisabeth Kirkland and a three-ball by Byrd, putting them in the lead at 41-36. As the game transitioned to the latter stages, senior Leah Culbreth became the Lady Raiders key playmaker, cleaning up critical rebounds and getting big-time scores. In a short period of time, she racked up eight points and helped Midway build a 50-40 lead with 2:00 to go. After that, the Lady Raiders coasted on to victory, winning 53-44.

Leading scorers for Midway were McKenzie Williams with 13 points, Mallory Baggett with 11 points, and Jaycie Byrd with 10 points. Kirkland finished with nine points, Culbreth had eight, and Peyton Herring had two.

With the win, the Lady Raiders finish the regular season 11-11 overall and 4-8 in Southeastern Athletic Conference play. They will participate in the conference tournament next week, hitting the road to Red Springs on Monday.

