The Horses swept on Senior Night; Varsity blows lead and falls to Duplin 64-61.

Girls

The first period began in this conference rivalry. The Clinton Lady Horses took on the East Duplin Lady Panthers in the final game of the regular season.

It was full of energy from the start with shots galore and some physical play in the paint.

It was back and forth from the start until the score reached 9-8 Clinton’s lead. The Lady Horses would increase their lead to three at 11-8. The Lady Panthers would make a quick 1-2 punch on the Horses that would put them under at the end of the first.

The Panthers led going into the second 13-11.

The next quarter saw the Horses fall into a scoring depression. Nothing they shot seemed to fall while East Duplin made money shots early. They nailed a three from distance that provided some leverage over the stuttering Horses. Two minutes into the quarter, Duplin was struggling to get furthering ahead as Clinton wasn’t rolling over, 18-11.

CHS13 swished a three from space that pulled the stampede out of the mud. The rough play between the ladies slowed the tempo of the contest. With two minutes left in the half, the fouls added up to nine, putting Clinton at risk of extra points. A spark of offense showed when CHS21 hit Brittany Blackburn over the middle of the paint, where she threw a beauty of a fadeaway. Despite these moments, the Lady Horses couldn’t break open a consistent offense. While Duplin stuttered on the regular, earning some traveling calls. At halftime the Lady Horses trailed by five, 22-17.

After the break, the Ladies struggled on the court as turnovers became infectious. Duplin put up two and Clinton continued to struggle. Blackburn let out a cry of joy after she scored and earned extra points after a contentious layup. The Horses ignited their engines and tied it up quickly after a spree of scoring, including a three from CHS21.

This didn’t last long as Clinton seemingly ran out of fuel. Their tempo slowed and opportunities dried up with fewer second chance points.

Duplin dug in and sprinted ahead by six with two minutes left in the third. Tara Joyner rushed in on a fastbreak and made the layup despite the foul. The team appeared fired up but remained stagnant on the court. As the clock hit zeroes, Clinton trailed by four with one more quarter to try and win, 30-26.

The quarter didn’t start right with Duplin stripping Blackwell and rushing to the net. She was fouled on the way and scored the bonus point. They came back for another try but fumbled the ball which Duplin recovered. The Lady Panthers managed to coast to a seven point lead after Clinton found foul trouble once more. At 33-26, the Lady Horses had 7 minutes to rectify the offense. Blackburn hit a momentum shifting three and a layup that brought them within four with less than five left in the game, 35-31.

Duplin tried to milk the clock and managed to waste thirty seconds. Anne Perry Sinclair swished a deep range three that brought them within one with less than two left, 35-34.

Duplin approached the courtesy again and the crowd roared as the Lady Panther lined up for her shot. The ground reverberated as the court decibels tripled in support of the home team. She missed both.

The next appearance at the line earned one for the visiting team. With 35 seconds and possession, Clinton trailed by two, 36-34. The Horses called a timeout during a rush which didn’t earn any favors from fans.

The Lady Horses attacked the paint but the Panthers were ready and intercepted the pass. Duplin setup again on the line, and the court echoed once more. The Panthers hit one of two to make it, 37-34 with 11 seconds left.

The match ended in heartbreak as the Panthers converted again at the courtesy line putting them four ahead and just out of range of the Horses.

Clinton takes the loss on senior night, 38-34.

Boys

To end the evening, the Varsity boys faced off.

Ny’darion Blackwell led the charge with a three pointer. Shortly after, Zy’mell McLellan hit a three as well, making it 6-0. East Duplin followed up their quiet minutes with a three to cut the lead in half. Blackwell fired off again sinking a contested layup with the foul. He converted the extra point. TK Raynor hit a deep range two and then Josiah McLaurin made good use of an offensive rebound, converting it to two points.

The Dark Horses led by seven with two minutes left in the first, 13-5. Duplin converted on a free throw and then Clinton took off. By the quarter’s end, the Dark Horses were trampling the Panthers, 20-6.

Walker Spell started off the Clinton advance in the second with a three on the wing in the opening seconds of the game. The Panthers generated some offense after a strip steal close to the Horses net turned into an easy layup. They followed this up with another contested drive that resulted in a courtesy line trip for Duplin.

The Horse’s lead began to slip away like their grasp on the ball midway through the second. East Duplin broke into an open court four times and converted on three of their four trips. Their lead dwindled down to seven after the Panther rally and Clinton called a timeout, 25-18.

Clinton held on as Duplin encroached, trailing by five, 25-20. The Horses picked up the pace but the Panthers kept them within range. The pace picked up as the teams exchanged points. Blackwell made another perimeter shot that propelled them further ahead. Josiah McLaurin took big steps in the paint that made for an easy two. Despite the Panthers efforts, Clinton grew their lead to eleven by halftime, 37-26.

Returning from break, Clinton stayed the course and kept hitting the Panthers in the paint and perimeter. They weren’t slowing down as the stampede was in full effect with Duplin finding themselves down by a decent amount, Clinton led in going into the final frame, 51-37.

The Panthers kept themselves poised while the Horses were ready to finish game and take the victory. Clinton fought hard to defend the Corral against a fierce Duplin team. The Panthers put 27 points while the Horses stumbled late and couldn’t fend off the Duplin onslaught in the fourth. East Duplin pulled off the tremendous comeback, defeating Clinton on the road, 64-61.

JV

The Junior Horses led the Clinton into their last regular season game on Friday Feb. 10. East Duplin kept things running smoothly and the Junior Panthers eeked out a win against conference rival, 38-33.

