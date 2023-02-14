East Bladen advances in conference tournament with two big wins over Horses

On Monday Feb. 13, the Southeastern Conference tournament kicked off with Clinton facing off in round one against the East Bladen Eagles for a shot at conference gold. It would be the Eagles’ night as they defended their nest fiercely and beatdown the Lady Horses, 60-19. The Dark Horses suffered a similar fate at the hands of East Bladen, falling well short, 79-47

Girls

The Ladies kicked off round one in Elizabethtown for the tournament. The Lady Horses were looking for redemption, as East Bladen had Clinton’s number all year. The Lady Eagles had out scored the Lady Horses in regular season play, 123-45.

This didn’t pan out any differently for Clinton as East Bladen took the game handedly away from the Horses. Reminiscent of their previous games, the Lady Eagles clobbered the Horses in round one, ending their run for the gold early, 60-19.

Boys

The Dark Horses were looking to avenge their counterparts in the second game of Monday night. They too, had been beatdown by the Eagles both times this season.

It simply wasn’t the Horses night, receiving their third loss to the Eagles. Like the games before, East Bladen took this game running and sealed their third win over Clinton this year, 79-47.

