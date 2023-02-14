The Crusaders lose both games, squashing their hopes in early

Harrells played in their conference tournament on Feb. 9 and 10. The Lady Crusaders took on Fayetteville Academy Eagles, while the Crusaders took on Cape Fear the following day.. Though they’ve beaten them all year, the Eagles toppled the Crusaders 39-19. The Crusaders faced off against the Cape Fear Hurricanes on Feb. 10. The Canes took the win over Harrells, 54-46.

Girls

The Lady Crusaders geared up against a familiar foe in the Fayetteville Academy Eagles on Feb. 9.

In the first quarter, Harrells struggled while the Eagles eeked out double digits on the scoreboard. The Lady Crusaders weren’t far behind and kept their hunt for gold alive as the quarter came to an end, 11-5.

The following frame, however, Fayetteville pulverized Harrells as they were held to a mere two points while the Eagles pile on 13 more. Going into halftime, the Crusaders needed revitalizing with their hill transformed into a mountain, 24-7.

Following the break, Harrells put forth resistance in the third, suppressing the Lady Eagles offense allowing only six points in their net. However, the Lady Crusaders hobbled along and couldn’t turn opportunities to scores with them only being able to score six as well. By the end, Harrells didn’t make much of a dent in their deficit and trailed by thirteen, 30-13.

The fourth saw the Lady Crusaders unable to break through offensively, they seemed to plateau out, only able to score six again. Fayetteville put up only nine more points to close out the game. The Crusaders were sent home carrying the loss, 39-19.

Harrells (10-9) will be on the road to take on the Epiphany Falcons (8-14) in the NCISAA state tournament on Feb. 16 at 5 p.m.

Boys

The Crusaders were ready to avenge their loss against the Canes just two weeks prior in the conference tournament.

The first quarter saw a fired up Crusaders go point for point against the Canes. This wasn’t an uncommon occurrence, keeping it close in the first between these rivals. Harrells held a tenuous advantage in the first, only ahead by two at the end, 17-15.

In the second, Harrells kept it close but lost the lead as the quarter carried on. The Crusaders high powered offense slowed way down, putting up less than half of the production from the previous quarter. Cape Fear also slowed down but came out ahead entering halftime. With a shot at the gold on the line, Harrells trailed by three, 26-23.

After the break, both teams came out to court. Harrells struggles extended into the defense with Cape Fear having their way in the quarter. The Canes mustered up 17 points to the Crusaders 8. The gap widened between the two rivals, entering the fourth with Harrells climb becoming much higher, 43-31.

Harrells fought fiercely in the fourth and contained the Canes to a degree. They went back to trading barbs with the Crusaders outscoring their opponents by four. Unfortunately, it was too little too late for the Crusaders and their hopes for conference gold were vanquished by the stubborn Canes. Their lead never wavered and the Crusaders were sent home with the loss, 54-46.

