Midway takes losses to both St. Pauls and Red Springs

The Southeastern Athletic Conference basketball tournament kicked off on Monday, and for the Midway, that meant they had to hit the road to the higher-seeded team. The Lady Raiders traveled down to Red Springs for their matchup, while the Raiders boys were not too far away at St. Pauls. Unfortunately for Midway, both teams suffered losses, ending their run in the tournament early.

Midway at Red Springs

The Lady Raiders didn’t have the best of nights as they quickly fell behind and trailed by a pretty good margin throughout most of the second half.

After being shut out in the second quarter, Red Springs turned a a 15-7 first quarter lead into a 27-7 halftime lead. This blow turned out to be much more than the the Midway could overcome but it wasn’t from lack of trying.

Trailing 32-14, Midway hit a 16-3 run to get somewhat back into contention, trailing 37-29 with 2:43 left in the game. That was as close as the Lady Raiders could get, though, as the Lady Res Devils hung on for the victory, winning 41-31.

Scorers for Midway were Elisabeth Kirkland with 13 points and McKenzie Williams with 10 points. Mallory Baggett and Jaycie Byrd each had four points.

With the loss, the Lady Raiders are now 11-12 overall and will wait to see what the postseason brings them.

Midway at St. Pauls

It was also a tough night for the Midway boys, who dropped their game against St. Pauls, 68-51.

This game was extremely competitive through much of the way, and was tied up at 26-26 at halftime. After the third quarter, the Raiders held a one point lead at 41-40, but that’s when everything fell apart.

The Bulldogs exploded in the fourth quarter and out scores Midway 28-10 to post the final margin of victory, 68-51.

Scores were not available for the Raiders by press time.

The loss drops Midway to 12-11 overall. They, too, will now wait to see if it’s on to baseball or if they’ll have some playoffs basketball action left in them.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected] or on Twiter @SampsonSports