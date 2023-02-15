Union trounces Hobbton at home to advance to Round 2

The Lady Spartans faced off against the Hobbton Lady Wildcats in Round one of the Carolina 1A conference tournament. The host team took the game handedly and Hobbton was sent home taking the loss, 55-19.

Union took over from the beginning as Hobbton was powerless on both fronts. The Lady Cats couldn’t get anything to drop with Nicole Hernandez being the sole lady with points to her name in the first. The Lady Spartans rained down scores on Hobbton and by the quarter’s end, Union held a twenty point advantage. 22-2.

In the second, the Cats managed to put up a fight. Isabel Hepworth led Hobbton in the second with seven points, including a three. Though their offensive play improved, their defense still struggled against the explosive Union squad who managed to put up 16 more tallies to the board, putting Hobbton deeper into a hole. At halftime, the Lady Spartans added to the onslaught and comfortably held the lead, 38-12.

It was all Union after halftime with Hobbton being pummeled in the third. The Lady Spartans held the Cats to just seven points in the second half. Union had put the game out of reach by the end of the third as their score grew even further at 50 with Hobbton adding only two.

It didn’t change in the final frame much as Hobbton still struggled to get anything together. The Lady Spartans let off the accelerator and scored only five more while the opposition squeezed out five more scores as well. Union advances to the next round, with the final score 55-19.

