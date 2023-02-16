Leopards take down Rebels for chance at conference trophy

The Carolina 1A kicked off between a rivalry that’s gained some steam. The Lakewood Leopards faced off against the North Duplin Rebels.

The first quarter started slow with both teams struggling to get anything in the net. That changed after Duplin dropped their third point following some sluggish play. The Leopards caught fire and sent a barrage of points in just under a minute. A rally of threes soared through the air that started with Leopard BJ Henry from space, hovering the boundary line. Demarion Eason hit trey from the top of the key, too quickly make it 6-3.

The Leopards were on a roll with Shamell Little sinking a midrange jumper, that prompted a timeout from the Rebels. They led at the 4:30 mark in 8-3.

North Duplin remained paralyzed after the rally as Lakewood roaring forward. Leopard’s Tony Freeman drilled a three towards the end of the half as their offense chugged right along until the end of the quarter. The clock struck zero and Lakewood trotted off the court with a fifteen point advantage, 25-10.

Entering the second quarter, the two rivals came onto the court with some physicality. Lakewood and Duplin traded barbs in the early minutes of the quarter. The Leopards held steady despite the scoring lull after their exchange. Duplin was lackadaisical with ball handling and turnovers were a trend desperately needed to shelf, while Lakewood struggled to get anything into the net.

Lakewood made some space from their foe and towards the end of the quarter, Lakewood’s Shamell Little and Cameron Williams put the exclamation point on the second with a three and a deep range jumper. The Rebels found themselves in hot water, trailing further into halftime. Lakewood cruised into halftime after a dominating first half, 42-22.

After the break, it was business as usual for the Leopards. Their capitalizing on second chances limited the Rebels possession and heightened the pressure. At the 4:45 mark, the Leopards stayed on schedule with continuous pressure and a stout defense, holding a twenty point lead, 48-28.

Henry sniped an open three at the wing, the Rebels responded with a quick layup, 51-30.

Kristofer Robinson stuffed a Rebel shooter that turned into a courtesy line visit by Henry. The miss turned into two with the Rebels unable to hold the ball. Tensions flared towards the end of the third after a rough tie up ended with a Rebel taking a hard fall. The quarter closed out with Lakewood holding their lead, 56-34.

Freeman was fouled at the perimeter and converted one of three to kick off the final frame. The contest was heating up with some jawing between rivals. This turned up the intensity on the court with play becoming rougher as Duplin fate was being sealed. Little was running hot and nailed three. The tension blew a gasket when shortly after the three, when Little made a comment another Rebel didn’t like. The referees issued warnings and play continued.

Cooler heads prevailed on the court and play resumed with no further incidents. Lakewood kept their tempo and final score 71-51.

Coach Powell “I feel pretty good about the game. There are things we want to correct on the defensive side, but they played with a lot tenacity and a lot heart. I feel good about Thursday against Neuse, just depends on how we play.

The Leopards advanced to play the No. 1 seed Neuse Charter Cougars on Thursday (see related story).

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected] or on Twitter @SampsonSports