Hobbton moves on with huge win over Spartans in conference tournament, 69-44

Hobbton Wildcats faced off against the Union Spartans on Tuesday Feb. 14. Both teams were looking to advance and a chance at the gold. The Wildcats would but the Spartans down and advance to the next round, 69-44.

Javion Faison led the charge for the Spartans and pushed through Hobbton’s line for two. Hobbton tied it up quickly then added two more quickly after a steal on Union’s check in.

Hobbton put on display their passing ability, finding gaps in the Spartan defense. Union’s Treshawn Taylor found space and added two to their total but they were quickly falling behind. Bennett Darden sent a bounce pass to Colby Weeks for an uncontested bucket. Ashwad Wynn got in on the action with a jumper for two. They were just getting started as a barrage of Wildcat offense was thrown at the filmsy Spartan squad. Weeks swished a three with 4:02 left in play and Union fell further behind, 15-4. Hobbton faced little resistance from a frustrated Union as they couldn’t get the ball back nor could they preserve their paint from scoring opportunities.

Union finally put a point on the board from a courtesy line visit but it made little difference as Hobbton was railroading the helpless Spartan team, 26-5. Taylor and Faison added five to the tally as time ran down. At the end of the first, Hobbton was licking their chops as the Spartans were down big, 32-11.

Wynn came flying in with an interception, the fastbreak was interrupted by a foul. Wynn scored one of two. The Wildcats found themselves at the line once more. After one shot converted, Darden made the rebound and another Hobbton advance ensued. Darnold would make the jumper to widen the gap even further. The onslaught continued as Hobbton had sealed off Union with no lanes open. The Cats pummeled them in the paint and found their lead increased to 32. The Spartans could not finish their shots and left holes on their side allowing for easy passes for Hobbton to exploit. The Wildcats had the game well in hand by halftime, 45-11.

The Wildcats swapped out their starters for the second string, entering the third. Union’s UHS10 hit a three which was their first points since midway through the second. Taylor made a layup afterwards which put them at 18. Mikhail McNeil made another three then Treyvon Chestnutt hit a three as well to bring them to 24 points behind. McNeil hit another three followed by a trey from Taylor. The Spartans stepped up tremendously in the third, going from 11 points to 33, doubling their output from the first two quarters. They had managed to close the gap but the Cats held their advantage at the end of the third, 55-33.

Hobbton put their starters back in to begin the fourth. The Spartans couldn’t recreate the magic from the third and fell back down to a plus thirty deficit. A Union player taunted another player and gave two shots to Hobbton from a technical foul. The Cats converted both. The game trailed on like the first two quarters and the Spartans couldn’t comeback from the monstrous deficit they accumulated prior. The Wildcats move on with a convincing win, 69-44.

Coach Ayden Tart had some words about the game. “I feel good about it. We didn’t do the little things right, we tried to take it easy but when we don’t do those things right, it worries me. We have to fix that before our game against Rosewood. It’s gonna be a big game and we gotta keep our fundamentals.”

Coach Jermaine McNeil had this to say after the defeat. “It was rough one for my boys. I feel worse for my seniors because this was their last game for the conference. We played well early, but we had too many turnovers and didn’t make our free throws. They gave their all and I wouldn’t take anything away from that. I’m proud of them.

The Hobbton Wildcats move on and will take the No. 2 seed the Rosewood Eagles on Thursday Feb. 16 at 7:30 p.m.

