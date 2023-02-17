Wildcats fall to Rosewood in conference tournament, 45-32.

The Hobbton Wildcats boys’ basketball regular season came crashing down Wednesday night at the hands of conference rival Rosewood. The final was 45-36.

Colby Weeks started the scoring with a layup about a minute into the game. The Eagles answered and continued a scoring run that saw a first quarter score of 16-4. Ashwad Wynn got the other two points in the first quarter.

The second quarter was all Wildcats as they limited the Eagles to one point while catching up with a 17-16 Eagles lead at the break.

The second half was pretty much all Eagles. They scored 14 points in the third quarter for a 31-23 advantage. The Wildcats managed to get nine points in the final frame while Rosewood scored 14 points again. That, however, wasn’t enough as they went down 45-32.

Rosewood’s win set up a 1-2 final match with conference leader Neuse Charter Friday night.

Weeks and Wynn shared leading scorer with 11 points each.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected] or on Twitter @SampsonSports