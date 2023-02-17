Colby Weeks went coast to coast on this score for two of his 11 points in the game Ashwad Wynn gets some air time for two of his 11 points. David Johnson|Sampson Independent

Colby Weeks went coast to coast on this score for two of his 11 points in the game

Ashwad Wynn gets some air time for two of his 11 points.

David Johnson|Sampson Independent

<p>David Johnson|Sampson Independent</p>

David Johnson|Sampson Independent

The Hobbton Wildcats boys’ basketball regular season came crashing down Wednesday night at the hands of conference rival Rosewood. The final was 45-36.

Colby Weeks started the scoring with a layup about a minute into the game. The Eagles answered and continued a scoring run that saw a first quarter score of 16-4. Ashwad Wynn got the other two points in the first quarter.

The second quarter was all Wildcats as they limited the Eagles to one point while catching up with a 17-16 Eagles lead at the break.

The second half was pretty much all Eagles. They scored 14 points in the third quarter for a 31-23 advantage. The Wildcats managed to get nine points in the final frame while Rosewood scored 14 points again. That, however, wasn’t enough as they went down 45-32.

Rosewood’s win set up a 1-2 final match with conference leader Neuse Charter Friday night.

Weeks and Wynn shared leading scorer with 11 points each.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected] or on Twitter @SampsonSports