Neuse Charter defeats Lakewood and advance to finals against Rosewood, 56-48

The Leopards of Lakewood faced off against the No. 1 seed the Neuse Charter Cougars. After a incredibly competitive and passionate performance, the Leopards were sent packing by the Cougars in the battle of big cats, 56-48

Neuse Charter scored first from a three point shooting foul. They converted two of three to start the quarter. Lakewood held off Neuse long to score for themselves at the free throw line. Tony Freeman converted both.

Neuse hit the accelerator and scored four points. One of those was off a steal at the key. The Cougars would score once more before Lakewood’s Demarion Eason would make two big plays that brought the Leopards to within two.

The Cougars didn’t take that lying down but the Leopards didn’t make it easy on them. Neuse struggled through the barrage of Leopards on the prowl and made a layup to give them some breathing room.

Eason would hit a midrange jump shot to bring them within five before the quarter closed out. Lakewood trailed, 13-8.

The second quarter started out hot for The Cougars who hit a three in the first minute of play. They would score once more before the Leopards would put numbers on the board. Two free throws converted by Cameron Williams.

Neuse would also get time at the line which would further them along. Lakewood was falling behind with 6 minutes left in half, 20-10.

The Cougars would hit a beauty of a three that dampened Lakewood’s hopes. The Leopards put a couple of good runs jn the paint but called a timeout after another big three from the Cougars that hampered their momentum.

With three minutes left in the second, Williams converted on a free throw to bring the lead to within nine. He would deliver again after a long three pointer to make it, 28-22.

The Cougars called a timeout with 1:51 left in the half. They would shave off thirty seconds and drop a bucket for two. Shamell Little came in hard and was fouled. He converted both and this kick started the rally. With less than a minute remaining, the Leopards would put up four in quick succession to bring the lead to within four.

As time ran out, Little received a pass and sprinted down the court. He delivered a resounding dunk that had the house shaking. Neuse took the ball back and the clock hit zeroes. Coach Powell stoically looked up at the clock while the Leopards celebrated going into the halftime break. Lakewood wasn’t done, they trailed by two, 30-28.

The Leopards came out and had the Cougars lost for a minute. Williams sent a no-look pass to Little outside the perimeter which turned into three. A quick layup from LHS12 put then ahead by three. Neuse stayed the course and capitalized on open space and a mid court steal that put them ahead by five.

Williams, Eason and Little would score during a point exchange between these talented teams. It grew loud in the Hobbton court as the teams ent back and forth. The play was fantastic with the Leopards showing moxie on rebounds and jumpshots. The Cougars were playing stout defense and were doing well on three shots.

It was 43 with 2:10 left in the third when the crowd erupted after a technical foul was called on Lakewood. Coach Powell and assistant were visibly angry. The referees had a conference amongst each other and play resumed.

The teams couldn’t get much going after the questionable foul. The Cougars would break the tie to make it 45-43, going into the final frame.

Coach Powell had this to say about it. “I was trying to explain to the refs that my player had not cleared the floor when they inbounded the ball. I was trying to get them to stop play and allow the proper time. It confused my players which resulted in play resuming and the player that was coming out was deemed a sixth player on the court. They rescinded the call after admitting fault.”

After the quarter break, Little put Lakewood ahead once more with a three, but not a minute later, the Cougars would return the favor with a three of their own. Neuse intercepted a pass and took it to the house, then followed that up with another bucket to separate them by four, 50-46.

A couple of calls hadn’t gone the Leopards way and though their defense was still standing, it had lost its ferocity. Ball handling had become an issue midway through the fourth with six points coming off steals for the Cougars.

Eason ended their scoring freeze with a jumpshot that swished for two. As the Leopards offense picked up steam, Little was called for traveling which was a questionable call at best. A belabored Leopard team played with a little over two minutes left in the game. As time drained away, the Leopards couldn’t catch a break, with their sole points this quarter was two.

The game came crashing down as Lakewood’s Shamell Little took a nasty fall. Neuse Charter held the ball while the final seconds drain from the clock, ending the Leopards run for the conference trophy, 56-48.

Coach Powell was not pleased with the calling in the second half of the game and made it known to the Independent. He commented. “We were shooting 100% at the free throw line in the first half. We had nine fouls to their seven in the first. At the end of fourth, we had eight penalties to their one. We didn’t get a single free throw in the second. I’m not saying we lost solely to officiating and I don’t want to teach my players to make excuses, however these facts are alarming. If kids are being ridden down the court with two hands at their hips or being hacked when they attack the rim, it takes away from them mentally and physically. Those are difficult challenges to overcome at any level.”

He still gave kudos to the Cougars and praised the boys for their hard play. “I think my guys played with a lot of heart. We were in the position to win it. I can’t take anything away from Neuse, they are a good and fast squad. We didn’t give up, despite what we were up against. I’m proud of them for how they’ve played over these past couple of game.”

