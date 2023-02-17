Union defeats Leopards in highly competitive game for chance at trophy, 58-39

On Wednesday, the explosive Union Lady Spartans faced the ferocious Lady Leopards of Lakewood in the semifinals of the Carolina 1A tournament.

The Lady Leopards had a climb but turned it around as the season unfolded, climbing into the semifinals as the No. 2 seed. Coming in as the No. 3 seed were the Union Lady Spartans who’ve been a strong player in the conference.

Lakewood drew first blood in this rivalry match with a deep trey from Lashawnda Joyner. Union struck back with a three of their own to tie everything up at three all. Precious King was making space in the paint and made a layup. Shortly after that, Ariyona Spearman snatched the ball right out of the opposition’s hands for a fastbreak that turned into two. It was five all. They each put a basket in on each other and scoring simmered down. It was a rough and tumble game between these teams.

Union’s Hailey King stole the ball and flicked it to teammate Zadariyah Faison. Her attempt didn’t fall but Spearman was there and turned it into two. She’d follow that up with a fast break off the assist by Katelyn Chestnutt.

Joyner took some pressure off the Leopards with a swish from three point land that brought them within one before the buzzer. The Lady Spartans held the lead, 11-10.

Union sped off in the beginning and nabbed four points. Lakewood tied it back up after a drive to the net and a three from Joyner, her second of the evening. It was tied up at 15 all.

Lakewood and Union ran into another scoring lull with both teams keeping their guard up. The Leopards subpar handling was starting to catch up with them as back to back fastbreak cost them four. Their offensive fire was seemingly extinguished with their advances falling flat routinely in the second, while Union’s was starting to click. King sunk another three from the wing that put them up by six, 22-16.

With 1:18 left in the first half, Lakewood was helpless to stop the Spartans motor. Zadariyah hit a three from the top of the key. The clock hit zeroes and Union held the lead, 25-16.

Lakewood came back and closed the gap on Union. They put up four quick points but started to crumble. After a promising open in the third, the Lady Spartans fired back. Both squads were fighting hard, Lakewood clawed at their defict but Union led them in check. Both teams scored 13 points in this highly charged quarter, Union led 38-28.

It was all Spearman early in the fourth with her finding lanes and swift moves earned her six solo points to make it 44-29. The Lady Leopards had fallen had falling behind by 20 after Union went on a rampage. Only Williams and Joyner had contributed to the score both scoring five a piece. The Lady Spartans double that putting up twenty with everyone having a hand in the offense. The Leopards run was ended as the clock ran out. Union celebrated and Spearman stayed on the court in shock. Union advances, 58-39

The Lady Spartans head to the finals to face off against the North Duplin Lady Rebels for the Carolina 1A trophy. Game day is Feb. 17 at 6 p.m.

