Tara Joyner contested in the paint versus rival the Midway Raiders earlier this year

The Dark Horses of Clinton had a difficult year. They had a frustrating run with both squads (girls and boys) with a combined record of 14-34 overall and 2-23 in conference play.

Girls

The Lady Horses had a year they didn’t want. After a decent start, Clinton fell precipitously as the season drew on. In their first ten, they only dropped three. After a poor showing in the Fox/Horne classic, they’d only win three of their following fourteen games.

The Horses totalled 897 points in their 24 game season, averaging out at 37.4 points per game.

Of that total, Brittany Blackburn and Tara Joyner account for more than half. Blackburn led the stampede in three major categories. She led in points (300), rebounds (124) and blocks (42).

Joyner dished the ball out and aided her team with offensive opportunities with her stealing capabilities. She led the Horses in assists (40) and steals (75).

The Horses finished their season at 10-14 and placed 6th in the Southeastern Athletic Conference at 2-10.

Coach Owens had this to say about the year. “I wouldn’t say our year was disappointing, but I would say that it was a very challenging year. Turnovers and missed shots were our biggest weakness. We have a great corp coming up to mix with our seniors and look forward to the future.”

Boys

The Dark Horses had an even worse go of it for the ‘22 season, posting only four wins in a 24 game season.

They kicked the season off with back to back wins over James Kenan and Lakewood. This was the last time the Dark Horses posted consecutive wins. They’d follow that with a six game skid that ended with a win over Union. It didn’t get better as they took another 11 losses on the chin, with their next win coming as the season ended over Lakewood.

The season came to a bitter end in the first round of the playoffs, losing to conference rival East Bladen and ending the short playoff run.

Josiah McLaurin was their leading scorer with 189 points and 15 assists.

The Darks Horses ended their season with a 4-20 overall and last in the Southeastern Athletic Conference going 0-13

