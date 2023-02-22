Lady Spartans lead charge an make first appearance in state tournament in a decade, Varsity boys fall flat on year

The Spartans suffered this year. They slugged through the season and came away winless, dropping 22 straight. The Lady Spartans have had one of their best season in years. This performance has led them to their first invitation to the state championship tournament since the 2010 season.

Girls

In their first ten, Union held a 6-4 overall. This included a four game win treat that began with a big win over their county neighbor, the Midway Lady Raiders.

Following the Fox/Horne classic that ended with the Ladies losing out, they entered league play. North Duplin and Lakewood were the Spartans Achilles heel being their only losses in conference play.

During their quest for the league title, they faced the Lady Leopards of Lakewood. They remained poised and faced their rival head on and caged the big cats to advance to the conference finals, 58-39.

Unfortunately for the Lady Spartans they couldn’t reignite the magic of the semifinals against North Duplin. The Lady Rebels downed Union in a fierce competition for the gold, 55-43.

Ariyona Spearman put on a clinic during the regular season as she surpassed the 1,000 point mark as a junior. She leads the Spartans in every major category: in points (472), rebounds (191), assists (88), steals (79) and blocks (17).

The Lady Spartans were seeded at No. 23 for the state playoffs and are set to play the No. 10 Cape Hatteras Hurricanes.

Boys

It was blowout after blowout as the coach and team worked out kinks with chemistry and fundamentals. Following a devastating defeat to neighbor the Midway Raiders, the Spartans picked up offensively but were still caught on the losing end of their games.

The closest they came to victory was a late season game against the Hobbton Wildcats where the margin of defeat was two, 51-49. They would meet them again for a chance at the conference trophy but the result wasn’t the same. The Spartans were eliminated in the first round, 69-44.

Javion Faison and Treshawn Taylor led the Spartans in points, with Faison leading the pack at 170 and Taylor following at 124. Faison also kept the paint clear leading at the boards with 131.

Despite the bitter season of defeat, Coach Jermaine McNeil remained confident and praised the team for seeing the year through. “I’m very proud of the heart this team showed me through this year. I couldn’t ask for more, they played hard this year.”

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected] or on Twitter @SampsonSports