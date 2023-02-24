Ladies fall hard in season at 1-19, Varsity Boys falter in state tourney

Hobbton’s varsity boys were looking at a bleak season early but turned that around and made a run in the league tournament. The Lady Wildcats couldn’t get off the ground this season as they could only muster one victory.

Girls

The season started off rough and never really let up for Hobbton. After dropping nine straight, they got their first win over the Rosewood Eagles, 21-19, to put them at 1-9. From here it was loss after loss for the Wildcats. They’d finish out the season going 1-19 overall and 1-9 in league play.

Lady Cats Ciara Bryant and Gracie Jones represented the bulk of Hobbton’s scoring this year. Bryant led the team with 189 points and Jones came in second with 110 points scored.

Boys

After a bleak beginning, Hobbton managed to right the ship and push deeper into the year. In their first ten games, the Wildcats only came away with three victories. Their prospects weren’t looking good. This all changed when they lost their seventh game in a row. Hobbton delivered a beatdown in their next nine, falling only once.

They made a push in the conference tournament after toppling Union in round one but fell to the Rosewood Eagles the following round. They would make an appearance in the state tournament but took one on the chin, losing to the West Columbus Vikings 58-48.

They were led by their offensive engine Colby Weeks, who put up 289 point and 67 assists and 59 steals, all leading the Wildcats. Jameek Joyner was essential to their play in the paint and helped aid in possession and second chances with 135 rebounds.

Hobbton fell just below even on the year with an overall of 11-12. Their strong run to the finish put them in third in league play at 7-3.

