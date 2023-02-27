Leader made indelible mark at Virginia, directed ECU, Davidson

Clinton native Terry Holland, an influential athletic director who was widely known for transforming the University of Virginia’s basketball program, had a storied career that spanned a lifetime. That dedication to sports began in Clinton as a triathlete for the Dark Horses, excelling on the hard court, where he would impact so many lives.

Holland passed away on Sunday at 80 years old after a battle with Alzheimer’s disease, The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Monday.

After graduation from high school, Holland enrolled at Davidson. It was time well spent with his performance on the court helping to elevate the school to its first nationally-ranked year. As a coach, he brought Virginia to new heights during his 16 seasons, leading the team to more than 326 victories from 1974-90. Those Cavalier teams made NCAA Tournament appearances, two Final Fours, a National Invitational Tournament (NIT) championship and the ACC crown.

He’d take the role as athletic director of both schools, including his alma mater Davidson from 1990-94 and then Virginia from 1994-2001 before retiring.

That retirement was short-lived, however, with Holland accepting the role as athletic director for the ECU Pirates. Under his reign, the Pirates excelled and collected back-to-back Conference USA championships in 2008 and 2009.

Even with all of the accomplishments elsewhere, Holland always found time to come back to where it all began.

Clinton alum Jim Darden recalls his mentorship that helped him grow into a better ball player. He graduated ahead of Darden but still managed to come back and give him some pointers to the upcoming players in Clinton, foreshadowing a future in coaching. Darden tells the paper.

“It was a real thrill to watch him play. I was only in the eighth grade but I remember watching those games growing up. He was a frequent visitor here in Clinton and he’d stop by the old highschool and play pick up games. He continued this as long as I could remember, he was a real gentleman.”

Holland’s career as a player and coach earned him a spot in the Sampson County Sports Hall of Fame in its inaugural year back in 2003. He never forgot where he came from and remained supportive of the newly instituted hall and beloved here and beyond Sampson.

Full story coming in Wednesday’s paper.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected] or on Twitter @SampsonSports