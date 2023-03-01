Lady Horses routed 23-4; Dark Horses take Cougars 12-3

Clinton kicked off the spring season against the Goldsboro Cougars as the softball and baseball teams took the field. The ladies fell early in their game and Clinton took the win 12-3.

Baseball

The Dark Horses took to the field on Monday to face off against the Goldsboro Cougars. Clinton took their first win in the inaugural game of the year, 12-3.

The Cougars were unable to get the bats going in the first with Clinton’s pitching and fielding keeping them scoreless. One of those outs came from an incredible throw from the middle of right field to home.

In the bottom of the first, the Horses got on base quickly, which up setup the cleanup hitter Oscar Marin.

Marin hit a liner that split center and right field, sending a runner home. With runners at the corners, Marin turned on the jets and caught the catcher napping as he bolted to second, taking the double play away.

Following this, freshman Brennan Bell, hit the ball in the same area, taking the single and earning the RBI. He would steal second with no attempt at a throw out from the catcher.

Goldsboro continued to struggle and a pitch went wild to Clinton’s advantage. The Horses took the easy run off the error. Goldsboro finally shut the door and ended the inning at, 3-0.

At their next at bat in the third, Clinton put up another two runs off. One run from an unforced error that put Clinton ahead, 5-0.

The Cougars fought back in the fifth and rounded the bases thrice and put Clinton in the hot seat as their lead dwindled to two. The Horses weren’t taking that lying down and ran away the game, adding five more runs. Goldsboro struggled at the plate in the sixth, while the Horses added two more which put the game to rest.

Clinton takes their first win of the year, 12-3.

Coach Scott Lewis was elated with their performance and spread the love around.

“All of the the players performed well on the field, pitching and fielding. I was really impressed with our contact on the ball. Great performance from our JV squad as well. First game of the year, we’ll take the win.”

Softball

The Lady Horses made their way onto the diamond and prepared to play against the Lady Cougars from Goldsboro.

The Cougars came out hot with hits galore and Clinton in a bind quickly. Clinton’s Hannah Locklear led her team on the mound to kick off the game and she was tested early. Goldsboro had found their way to the bag with the opening batter putting a hit in the gap between first and third.

It crumbled quickly as a wild pitch led to a free bag, this was followed by a missed pop fly in left center. Trailing by four, shortstop Avery Evans played a ground ball and quickly sent to first to record the out, freezing a runner at second and finally stopping their play.

Two unforced errors turned into two more runs. A wild throw to second allowed the bases to clear out and ramp up the score, 6-0.

The Lady Horses settled in and Hannah Locklear cutoff the bleeding for a spell with a strikeout to end the inning. Lady Horses trailed 6-0.

Avery Evans smacked the ball and sent a hard liner splitting center and right. This led to the lead off making her way home after stealing second and third to put a run on the board. The bats grew cold as the last out was a quick pop fly that found a Cougar glove to end the inning, 6-1.

It remained unproductive for the Lady Horses for the next three innings. Goldsboro hit in nine runs during this time. Locklear’s arm was running out in the top of fourth and Coach Chet Bass turned to his pitcher in development Daria Chavis. Her arm took a couple of pitches but she managed to throw some sauce over the plate and shut down their offense after two strikeouts. It was 15-1 with Clinton on deck.

The offense couldn’t muster much at the plate with Evans making it to first off a hit with bunt-like contact after a eight pitch battle with Goldsboro.

Entering the fifth, the Lady Cougars’ bats lit up once more. Chavis couldn’t contain the hits and the fielders struggled with handling. The onslaught came to an end only after they put up another eight runs to their score.

Clinton would hit in three more runs before the game ended with two innings to spare, Goldsboro handedly took the win, 23-4.

Coach Chet Bass wasn’t thrilled but knew this would be a process. He comments on the game.

“Tonight was not our night. Few positives, we made some contact and we found our second pitcher in Daria. She stepped up on the mound and we need pitchers. We’re still experimenting with positions and we made some costly defensive errors.”

