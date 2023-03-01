Lakewood optimistic for year to come

It was quiet and calm out at Lakewood early this week as the Leopards were practicing hard and preparing for the new spring season upon them. Their season kicks off on this Wednesday as they hit the road to take on the Lejeune Bulldogs.

Soccer

Last year, Lakewood didn’t produce the year they would’ve liked to see. They accrued only two wins the previous season and ended on a 12-game skid.

The Lady Leopards were prepping for a scrimmage on the practice field under the tutelage of Bruce Maynard, his first season as the Ladies coach. The coach was happy with the morale of the team as they were practicing penalty kicks and joking around.

He pointed out structure and focus issues that needed to be fixed on the pitch. Combining the Lady Leopards talents and putting together a team that flows as one. Maynard is implementing drills to polish their game and aid in positioning.

“We’re doing drills for structure and teaching them to pass and hold positions. We want move as a unit to help create passing options versus just scattering.” Maynard elaborated.

“I’m trying to work with them and keep them focused. Some have played intramural and school yard soccer, but we are competing against schools who practice a more structured game. We won’t do well if we can’t stay organized”

He’s confident in the squad and shared his thoughts of the upcoming season.

“The girls have good attitudes and they’re excited to play. They’re listening and if they continue the way they have in the last three weeks of training, I think we’ll do good. I’m looking forward to seeing how we start.”

All in all, focus and structure is what Maynard is hoping to instill as the team starts their year off. Last season, Lakewood posted a dismal 2-14 season coupled with a winless conference record at 0-10.

Softball

With two seniors left, the softball squad is looking to close the deal and make improvements upon last year’s performance.

“It’s a work in progress.” Coach Chris Cashwell comments. “We finished at the bottom. We had a great season and played the top teams well. We just couldn’t close the deal on them. This year we’re gonna try to close it.”

There is hope on the horizon for Coach Cashwell as he praises the infield and outfield play.

“Our infield play is gonna be pretty tough. Really great infield. Good support in the outfield as well.”

Pitching is essential to sealing the game and the Coach was optimistic about the depth and talent on the mound.

“I feel decent about it. Danica Carter is my number one pitcher (who also plays left field and shortstop). All my pitchers are decent and I’m confident overall in our pitching corps”

Depth was a topic of importance and finishing games. He made it clear. In closing, the coach praised his team and remained enthusiastic, but hit on the importance of closing games.

“We have more talent this year than last and a great group of athletes. We’re deeper than last year and they’re all good athletes and a talented squad.”

The Lady Leopards finished the ‘22 season at 3-13 overall and landed one win in conference at 1-7.

Baseball

After an on and off season last year, Lakewood is looking for improvement after a 7-12 record.

The Leopards lost four starters who have been in the program their entire careers at Lakewood. A problem noted by Coach Austin Tanner who is looking to lead the team to a higher point from last year. He notes some areas about them and commented.

“On the mount we have three players returning, who will have to carry the load this year. As far as defense goes, I expect no drop off from last season. We do need to improve upon the offense. We lost too many games by one or two runs because we didn’t hit the ball.”

With the mountain ahead of them, Tanner remains optimistic and carries high ambitions for the Leopards.

“Our goal is to finish in the top three in conference play and make it to the playoffs for the first time since 2017.” he states.

Lakewood wrapped up last year at 7-12 overall and split the league at 5-5.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected] or on Twitter @SampsonSports