Adam Capps takes the decorated Raider golf program for ‘23 season

Midway High’s highly decorated golf program is changing hands. Over the summer, head coach Glenn Patrick hung up his golf shoes and passed the torch onto Adam Capps. After a fruitful six-year run, including a team state championship, three individual state championships, and conference championships.

You may recognize Capps, who once occupied the sidelines of schools around the county, serving the Independent as Sports Editor. But now, he hits the sidelines as a coach…a dream he has held onto for some time.

“It’s an honor for me. Just being here is extremely cool,” Capps affirmed. “I get to teach on the same hall as my favorite teacher, Mr. Brian Wallum. I get to be a part of the school I’ve always loved and now the program that means so much to me.”

Capps was a student at Midway from 2008-2012 and played golf all four years. After that, he played two years at Fayetteville State in 2016 and 2017. Upon completion of college, Capps returned to Sampson County Schools in 2019 as a teacher at Union before moving over to Midway at the start of the 2021 school year.

“I genuinely loved my time at Union but it is so good to be home,” Capps said.

He reflected on his time as an athlete for the Raiders and strongly implied that those four years gave him the motivation for returning as a coach.

“My high school golf coach, Jeff Wilson, meant so much to me and still does. I always thought it’d be cool to come back and coach here. It’s such a blessing that I get that actual chance.”

What a time to takeover with a team that has high expectations. Midway’s 2022 individual state champion, Logan Atkins, is set to return for his senior year campaign. Atkins has been busy this offseason, frequently competing in and placing high in several tournaments around the region.

Also of great importance is the return of key supporting players from Midway’s runner-up squad last year. Experience, along with some expected improvement, will be one advantage the Raiders have as they look to make another state championship run.

But, a question mark around this year’s squad will be the level of their fluidity to change. Capps acknowledged that there are differences in coaching styles between he and Patrick, so how will the players respond?

So far, Capps states players are responding well. They are friendly-competing amongst themselves, battling for spots that count. He says that practices are being ran very much the same as before, but that he feels that he has an advantage in that he’s able to be in the classroom with some of his players, therefore is able to be a little more personal with them.

“Different kids respond differently,” he said. “I know that I can talk junk to one player and he’s going to put his head down and use it for motivation, whereas another player I may need put my arm around their shoulder and remind them they are a good player and to trust the work.”

So far, things have gotten off to a decent start for the Raiders.

They held a non-conference 9-hole scrimmage with Triton in which the Raiders took home the victory. Unsurprisingly, Atkins was the medalist in the event with a 38, but hot on his heels was Kaison Marley, who shot 40. Connor Jackson shot 45, Jonathan Stephenson shot a 46, Jack Hazelbeck 47, Ryan Naylor 46, and Hagan Lanier a 49.

Midway was slated to start conference play on Monday, hosting Clinton and the rest of the SAC-7 teams at Sandy Ridge.

Results of that match was another Midway win with by a margin of 41 over second-place East Bladen with a score of 319.

Scorers were Atkins with a 71, Marley an 80, Naylor 83, Hazelbeck and Dakota Bedard 85, and Stephenson and Jackson 88.

The Raiders will hit the course again on Monday at Scothurst Golf Course in Lumber Bridge.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected] or on Twitter @SampsonSports