Trojans fall to Raiders in 8-4 stomping

The Midway baseball team concluded Tuesday night’s opener against South Johnston with a win, making it a sweeping night for the hometown Raiders as they captured an 8-4 victory of the visiting Trojans.

South Johnston leaped out front in the first inning, getting a runner across the plate after a base hit, stolen base, and two sacrifice- fly-outs to the outfield gave the Trojans an early 1-0 lead.

It was brief lead, however, as the Raiders came storming back in the bottom of the first. Casey Culbreth was a scored on a hit into center field by Hunter Tyndall, who later stole second base and was scored on a hit by John McLamb. Wyatt Lucas continued the hitting spree, getting a sacrifice that scored McLamb. To conclude the scoring in the inning, Trey Gregory also crossed home plate following a passed ball and Midway led 4-1.

Throughout the duration of the game, the teams exchanged runs as the innings passed, but ultimately, South Johnston came up shy, falling by the final 8-4 score.

Perhaps it was solid pitching that gave the Trojans fit as the Raiders pitching effort seemed to get dialed in as the game went on. A pitching duet of McLamb and Culbreth helped keep South Johnston at bay, a credit that Midway head coach Justin Carroll gave in his postgame comments.

“Our pitching was good, they commanded the zone,” Carroll said. “Casey did a great job coming in in relief; three innings no runs, so that certainly helped.”

Putting up eight runs also helped, which Carroll spent most of his time addressing in the postgame.

“We swung the bats very well. Top to bottom, we had hits all over the lineup. Those guys at the bottom hit the ball as well as the guys up at the top and we got some good bunts down and overall our situational hitting was really good tonight.”

Carroll was also asked about anything in the game that he didn’t particularly like and had this to offer up:

“We were a little sloppy here and there, but we’ve got the first game out the way now and look forward to going to see them Friday night.”

Midway’s stats weren’t fully completed prior to deadline. With the win the Raiders are now 1-0 overall and were slated to travel to South Johnston on Friday. Next week, Midway will host Cape Fear on Wednesday then travel to North Johnston on Thursday. Per their schedule, they are also slated for a Saturday matchup on March 11 on the road at Whiteville.

