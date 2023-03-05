Spartans baseball, soccer blow leads; Pats dominate softball

The Union Spartans hosted the Pender Patriots for the second meet of the year. After a mixed bag of results last time, the Spartans were swept on Thursday in some surprising ways.

Baseball

On a particularly wet Thursday evening, Union Spartans faced off against the Pender Patriot for the second time. Despite holding a four run lead, Pender came away with the win, 15-9 when the game was called for rain.

Union held the Patriots to no runs in the first. Hot bats showed up for the Spartans with him bringing in four. Pender was struggling on the mound allowing a couple of runs off walks.

By the end of the third, it looked as if the Spartans may get their revenge over their previous loss to the Patriots with the score 9-4.

It got hairy for the Spartans in the fourth as the rain began to pour on the field. The Patriots drove in two more to cut the lead to three.

For the first time in the game, the Spartans bats went quiet. It was bad timing as Pender unleashed a barrage of offense that propelled them into the lead. Finally, the Spartans stopped bleeding but not after giving up nine runs at the top of fifth.

Union was looking to make a statement and right the ship. Cold bats were still in service, however, as Pender shut down the inning in 1,2,3 fashion.

The umpires called the game with the rain dumping down. Pender takes the win in five, 15-9.

Soccer

The Lady Spartans were confident coming into the game against Pender. The last contest saw Union take the win 4-2. This time they tied, after they gave up a two point lead. Two all the final score.

In the first half, Union came in aggressive and forced the issue with Pender. The Patriots fended off the Spartans for a time but they kept coming back.

At the 30 minute mark, the Spartans drove in and Marlene Sanchez found the back of the net for their first goal.

It didn’t stop there and Pender’s formation had fallen apart. Union struck again, this time off the foot of Katelyn Chestnutt. The game pressed on for the remainder of time with the offense in a lull and Pender stumbling forward before halftime.

At the break, the Lady Spartans held a two goal lead, 2-0.

After the break, Union continued to press but something changed. The Spartans struggled to hold their ground. Their play became disjointed and possession percentage was dropping with passes intercepted and mediocre ball control.

Pender added to the board with 20 minutes left in the second, placing them a goal away from Union.

The Spartans fought hard to push back but they simply couldn’t get off the ground. After a long struggle with Union holding their ground and the Lady Patriots pressing the pitch, the Spartans snapped under the pressure.

Towards the end of the game, the Patriots were awarded a corner. Pender sent a liner towards the middle of the box. In the scuffle for the ball, Pender snuck one past the tender and tied up the game. Two Union players stood at the goal line in disbelief as Pender cheered and returned to their positions.

The Lady Spartans were deflated and kept fighting but there wasn’t enough time. Union took this on the chin took the tie, 2-2.

Softball

The Lady Spartans struggled on the diamond against Pender in their second game. The Lady Patriots laid into the struggling Spartans and beat them down, 28-8.

From the beginning, Pender had Union’s number. The Lady Spartans struggled on the mound and allowed five runs in the first. Pender hit the gaps and were able to dismantle a strong Union team.

By the top of the third, Pender held a 16 run lead while Union’s bats remained cold.

The Spartans mustered up eight runs, but couldn’t keep up and Pender ran away with it.

The field was deemed too wet and the game was called at the end of the fifth. Union takes their second loss, 28-8.

