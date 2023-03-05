Lady Raiders control game, take 3-0 win

On a calm Tuesday evening, Midway prepped on the pitch awaiting to face the South Johnston Trojans. After an electric match, the Lady Raiders shutout the Trojans, 3-0.

The Lady Raiders controlled the tempo of the game early on. An aggressive Midway offense held the Trojans in check, deep in their own territory in the opening minutes. South Johnston made a big push after they settled in. The Lady Raiders held the back line firm and snuffed out any offensive potential. All gaps were sealed off forcing Johnston to try again and again to no avail.

The Raiders turned up the pressure, regained the midfield and pressed the box. The Trojans almost broke the hold but Midway forced the issue and pressed harder. Johnston broke and Brenda Pena hit the back of the net. Only five minutes elapsed but the battle in between felt long from the intensity shown.

Midway kept up the pressure but the Lady Trojans weren’t rolling over. The Raiders lost control and it looked like Johnston was going to even things up. However, they held firm and snagged the ball back. With the wind at their back, they broke free. Sophia sent a pinpoint ground pass to Avery Strickland who broke free and made the goal off the fast break. The Trojans were down by two, 2-0

As the game carried on, Midway controlled the tempo most of the half. The Raiders weren’t pulling any punches but Johnston held up. A couple of shots didn’t go the way they hoped. Shots went into the post, rolled past it, or over it. Nothing seemed to go in for the Lady Raiders, despite the dominance in midfield.

Johnston turned the tide again and made a big press up the pitch and put pressure of the Raiders backs. Still, the Lady Trojans couldn’t finish and Midway slowly regained territory as Johnston’s advance ended.

The warm air had chilled off they entered halftime and Midway had every intention of keeping Johnston cold. At halftime, Raiders led 2-0.

The start of second was physical. Tackles, steals and a more aggressive defense silenced the Raider offense. Yet, Johnston still couldn’t convert. It didn’t take long and Midway found an opening and exploited it.

Two striker and back fought to the end of the pitch resulting in a corner kick. It was close but the Trojan goalie made an athletic save.

Midway’s offensive moxie dropped off. Of the three shots on net in the second, none went through. An opportunity emerged as Midway was awarded a penalty kick. The ground ball aimed for the corner and spun off the post. This reinvigorated the Lady Trojans and brought them back in it.

Johnston’s offense stayed strong and pounded the opposing pitch. Despite decent pressure, they were unable to get a shot off up to this point.

The Lady Raiders found themselves hampered offensively but stout in the mid and back field. Another advance by Midway proved fruitful as the Raiders were fouled again in goal box. With 5:21 left, Lady Raider Lana Rhoads lined up for the shot. She stepped into it, drilling it in the top left corner and finished off the Trojans.

Johnston kept pressing but the Raiders were too stiff in the back line. Midway held them down and a defeated Trojan team ran out of gas. The clock hit zeroes and Midway celebrated their first win of the year. Raiders shutout Trojans, 3-0.

