Midway put S. Johnston away, get first win of season

Tuesday night marked the opening of spring sports at Midway High School. What a beautiful night it was for some softball action as the Lady Raiders welcomed in South Johnston to kick things off. It was also a beautiful night on the field for Midway, who snagged a shutout win, 3-0.

In the top half of the first inning, it was a three-up-three-down for Midway, getting a line-out at third base, and pop-outs at second and shallow left.

For the first at bat in the bottom half of the first, senior Jaycie Byrd got things started with a lead off bunt. Kiley Ives followed up with a blast to left-center, moving Byrd to third, who was then scored on a sacrifice-bunt by Lainey Hughes. Krista McLean moved Ives over to third on the next at bat, but she was stranded there. At the end of the first, the Lady Raiders had jumped out to a 1-0 lead.

Another three-up-three-down was the product of the top of the second inning and Midway was quickly back up to bat.

The Lady Raiders went right back to work. Sarah Autry, who led the inning off with a base hit, was later RBId in by Veronica Tart, doubling the lead to 2-0.

Midway’s no-hitter was spoiled in the top of the third inning, as two base-hits and a walk loaded the bases up for the Lady Trojans. They were unable to produce any runs as a result, however, as a fly ball to right field right into the glove of McLean preserved the Lady Raiders’ 2-0 advantage.

After that, Midway twice had the bases loaded with one out, but each time the opportunity for more runs was squandered via untimely double plays.

However, the Lady Raiders tacked one more run on in the fifth and coasted away for the 3-0 victory.

“I loved that we put the ball into play,” Clark said when asked what she liked from her team on opening day. “Our bats were much better tonight than they were at times last season. I liked the fact that we were without any errors. They played smart ball and didn’t have any errors. They didn’t waiver, they didn’t stress, and just did great.”

Clark was also asked about if she saw anything she didn’t like and had this to say:

“We had situations where we had opportunities to score more but we were not hesitant at the plate. We’ve got to work on being patient at the plate and having a quality at-bat instead of rushing into swinging the bat.”

Midway eight hits on the night with Autry and Samantha Carter each recording two. Hughes, Ives, McKenzie Williams, and Jordan Christopher all had one hit apiece. Hughes, Christopher, and Tart all had one RBI.

With the win, the Lady Raiders kicked off the season with a 1-0 start. They were slated to be on the road against South Johnston on Friday and will host North Johnston on Monday and Hoggard on Wednesday.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected] or on Twitter @SampsonSports