Lady Raiders defeated in close match in softball, baseball and soccer take wins

Tripp Westbrook fields an infield hit and looks to make the play at first.

Midway took on South Johnston on the road last Friday in their second meeting of the year. They won two of their three contests out in Trojan territory. The Lady Raiders won on the pitch and the boys claimed a victory on the baseball diamond. Lady Trojans won on the softball field in a nail biter.

Baseball

It was a season-sweep of South Johnston for the Midway Raiders, who improved their tally to 2-0 with an 8-5 win on the road on Friday night.

This game started out looking as though the Trojans were going to coast to victory, opening a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. The Raiders, though, dug their cleats in and went to work.

Midway got one run back in the top of the second inning, making it 3-1, then proceeded to turn in some solid defense, holding South Johnston scoreless for three-consecutive innings. In the process, the Raiders added two more runs in the top of the fourth inning, making it 3-3.

In the top of the fifth, Midway doubled-up the Trojans, getting three more runs to lead 6-3.

South added one run in the bottom of the fourth, and after a scoreless sixth inning, the score sat at 6-4.

The Raiders found success one more time in the top of the seventh and added a pair of insurance runs. John Nelson McLamb got a crushing, solo home run out in center field, despite a brisk wind blowing in. Later in the inning, Wyatt Lucas scored Trey Gregory on a line-drive into left field, pushing the margin to 8-4.

The Trojans got one run back in the bottom of the seventh but ultimately came up short as Midway swept the series with an 8-5 victory.

Leading the effort for the Raiders was Lucas, who went 4-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Casey Culbreth, Wyatt Herring, and McLamb all added one hit apiece.

In the postgame, Midway head coach Justin Carroll was proud of his team’s effort, citing strong bats being especially helpful, but also winning the battle in the middle innings, which is where the Raiders did most of their damage.

This upcoming week will be a big one for Midway, which Carroll also acknowledged in his comments.

“Three tough teams in four days,” he said. “We’re going to go out and compete and do the best we can and hopefully get some good outcomes.”

The three games consist of a home game against Cape Fear on Wednesday followed by a trip to North Johnston on Thursday and a road game at Whiteville on Saturday.

Softball

The Midway Lady Raiders softball team hit the road on Friday night, traveling for a rematch against South Johnston. A win the second time around just wasn’t in the cards for Midway, as they fell 6-5 in a blustery battle that went the distance.

In a reversal of Tuesday night’s game at Midway, it was the Lady Raiders that went three up three down in the first inning. After that, Midway gave up a lead-off triple and the runner was scored on a 2-out base hit, putting the Lady Trojans up 1-0.

Jordan Christopher got things started for the Lady Raiders in the second inning, getting aboard on blooper into left-centerfield. Sarah Autry followed by drawing a walk and both runners were moved over on a sacrifice bunt. Krista McLean drew another walk, loading the bases up with one out. But, another repeat from Tuesday was Midway failing to generate any runs in this same exact scenario, as the next two batters hit infield outs, squandering the opportunity.

South Johnston bolstered their lead in the bottom of the second inning, capitalizing on some errors that allowed two runners to score. After two innings, the Lady Raiders were trailing 3-0, searching for some kind of response.

The lead off batter, Jaycie Byrd, sent a line-drive back to Lady Trojans pitcher, Allison Stewart, who was able to knock the ball down. Byrd still got aboard, and in the process, Stewart was pulled from the game with what looked like a hand injury. Taking the mound for South was Ava Strickland, who immediately gave up a succession of hits. Strickland, though, recovered from a 3-0 count to strike Autry out, ending another threat to preserve their 3-0 lead.

For South, it was one timely hit after another. They’d frequently get behind in the count only to recover and produce a base hit. The Lady Raiders, though, dug their cleats in and held the Lady Trojans off the board in the third inning.

With that, Samantha Carter led the fourth inning off with a single, and moved over to third on a hit by McLean into right field. She scored on another hit by Peyton Herring, drawing Midway to within 3-1. The Lady Raiders again loaded up the bases, but, once more, failed to capitalize.

After a three-up-three-down bottom, Midway trailed 3-1 headed to the fifth inning.

Later in the game, South Johnston tallied one more run, leading 4-1 in the top of the sixth. Lainey Hughes, though, came up clutch for Midway, getting a 2-out double to left field to score Kiley Ives and Byrd, making it 4-3.

In the top of the seventh inning, it was McLean’s time to shine. After Carter got a 1-out single, McLean sent a no-doubter into dead centerfield, a 2-run homerun that cleared the fence despite the brisk wind blowing in, putting Midway ahead 5-4.

Unfortunately for the Lady Raiders, though, they couldn’t sustain the lead. Though they got an initial out in the bottom of the seventh, but South rallied on opportunities and miscues to get the game tied again at 5-5 with one away and a runner on third. From there, a wild pitch that produced a passed ball brought in the winning run as Midway fell 6-5.

Despite the loss, the Lady Raiders had a pretty good night at the plate, getting 13 hits and five RBIs throughout the game

Ives, McLean, Byrd, and Carter all had two hits for Midway. Hughes, Mallory Baggett, Skye Soto, Jordan Christopher, and Herring all had one hit apiece.

Midway is now 1-1 with the loss, splitting the season with the Lady Trojans.

Two more games meet the Lady Raiders this week as they have home games against North Johnston and Hoggard on Monday and Wednesday.

Soccer

The Midway Lady’s soccer team was also in action at South Johnston on Friday and claimed a season-sweep of the Lady Trojans as well, winning 2-1. The Lady Raiders are 2-1 on the season and have games against North Johnston and Princeton this week.

