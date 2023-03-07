Clinton rallies in 6th for win; Lady Leopards fend off Horses

Alyssa Faircloth swings at pitch that results in an RBI in the fifth inning.

Ayden Gray fights the pitch count and gets a piece of the ball in late game.

On a chilly spring evening Friday, the sun was setting but the Leopards and Dark Horses lit up the field. Both games were electric with power hits and last minute scores, Horses won by a run 8-7 and Lady Leopards take the win handedly 11-5.

Softball

The Lady Leopards and Horses slipped on their gloves and swung their bats as they prepared for their first meet of the year. Despite Clinton ramping up the offense they still fell short as Lakewood took their first win, 11-5.

After a competitive back and forth between the teams, it was tied at five all heading to the bottom of the fifth. The Leopards went to the plate and delivered. Lakewood made contact and set themselves up to take the lead, with two runners on second and third. Up and comer, Alyssa Faircloth came in clutch as she smacked a line drive towards the gap between center and right field. She cleared the bases and the Lakewood train had just gained steam as they took the lead, 7-5. The inning was a productive one, as the Leopards made quick work of Clinton’s pitcher, Hannah Locklear racking up six total runs before she shut the Leopard bats down.

Lakewood took the mound with the lead in hand, 11-5. The Lady Horses managed to put runners on bases but couldn’t get them home. In the seventh, Clinton had one more chance to turn the game around but pitcher Danica Carter closed out the game three up and three down. The Leopards come away with the win after an explosive fifth, 11-5.

Clinton falls to 0-3 after this loss to Lakewood. Coach Chet Bass for the Lady Horses was optimistic, noting improvements in areas where they needed to work on.

“We improved in some areas, ya know? We made contact, our pitching was better, Hannah went a complete game. We had areas of progress.”

Though the improvements were a bright spot, he notes focus being a key factor in Friday’s loss.

“We had some mental mistakes that cost us that we need to fix as the season goes along. We need to work on cutting out the errors, along with baserunning and routine plays.”

Lakewood claims their first victory of the year and splitting their first two games, 1-1. Coach Chris Cashwell praised his team’s ability to come together after some errors early on.

“In the first inning we had a couple of errors. Got down on ourselves for a bit but by third we became a ball team. We really turned it around. Our batting really turned around tonight.”

Baseball

Clinton pulled off a grand comeback to take down the Lakewood Leopards on Friday.

The Dark Horses brought in three runs in their opening at bat of the evening to Lakewood’s one. By the beginning of the third, Clinton held a 4-2 advantage.

The Leopards clung to life as their offense kicked off. They drove in three runs to take the lead by one.

The Dark Horses struggled at the plate with no runs in the third and fourth while Lakewood smacked in five.

The Leopards were confident as they took to the field and Clinton was looking for contact after a cold two at bats. Dark Horse Oscar Marin stepped up to the plate. He got in his stance and readied for the pitch. A short battle ensued before Marin laid one deep over the center field wall. The Dark Horse bullpen erupted in cheers as he rounded the bases.

Lakewood’s bats remained stagnant as they couldn’t round the bases with Clinton shutting down the Leopard offense. At the top of the sixth, the Dark Horses put two runners on the bags and Marin stepped up to the plate. He dug in and tracked the pitch. Marin pulled the ball to the opposite field with a liner and sprinted around the bases and stopped on third, emptying the bases and taking the lead late, 8-7.

The Leopards came up to the plate in hopes to light up the field with hit, but they sputtered to a halt with Clinton taking their second win in a row to start the season. The Dark Horses take the win, 8-7.

Coach Scott Lewis praised Marin’s commitment.

“He’s a good kid (Marin). He works extremely hard at this. On the weekends and during the week he looking to the cages or just working. I’m very proud of him.”

He praised the team as a whole, crediting their hard work for their victory and defense.

Coah Austin Tanner was perplexed by the late drop off but still felt confident moving forward after the loss.

“I thought offensively we looked looked great. We had nine hits for seven runs. We should have won but we were plagued by errors (11 total), we can’t win that wat. It was uncharacteristic for my guys to struggle that, but we’ll bounce back for Monday’s game.

The Leopards fall to even so far at 1-1. They take to the road take on Monday to face off against James Kenan and follow that with Lejeune and Kenan gain on Wednesday and Friday at home respectively.

Clinton now sits at 2-1 and will be looking to captialize on the momentum on Monday versus Goldsboro on the road. They will defend the home front in back to back games on Thursday and Friday against East Duplin and Heide Trask.

