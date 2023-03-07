The spring season has opened for Sampson County sports. Here is where we stand so far:

Clinton

Baseball (3-1)

The Dark Horses are holding steady at 3-1 in their opening four games. Over the course of their games they’ve driven in 25 runs and allowed 15. They opened the season with a bang, outing Goldsboro 12-3, their biggest win to date. They will take on East Duplin on Thursday for their second meeting and Heide Trask on Friday

Softball (0-3)

The Lady Horses have struggled early, dropping their first three games of the season. They’ve been cold at the plate and the mound, allowing 45 runs to scoring 9. They’ll be at home on Thursday to take on East Duplin and Heide Trask on Friday.

Soccer (3-0)

Clinton’s Ladies of soccer have yet to fall, winning their first three. The Lady Horses shutout both East Duplin and East Carteret. Over their games they’ve allowed two goals and have scored 18. Their next opponent is East Duplin on Wednesday at home then they take to the road to face off against West Johnston on Friday

Harrells

Baseball (0-2)

The Crusaders have played two games so far and dropped both. They lost to John Paul Catholic 9-2 and Arendell Parrott 2-1 in a nail biter. They will host Mintz Christian on Thursday.

Softball (1-1)

The Lady Crusaders took a loss in their opening game to Freedom Christian 8-2, but followed that up with a one run victory over Arendell Parrott 6-5. Mintz Christian will travel to Harrells for their first meeting of the year on Thursday.

Hobbton

Baseball (2-0)

The Wildcats are cruising right along in their first two games dominating the competition. They opened the floodgates on Spring Creek in their first game of the year, trouncing the Gators 25-10, then followed that up with a dominant performance against Wallace Rose-Hill, 14-4.

They will look to keep the hot streak alive when they face off against Wallace once more on Thursday.

Softball (0-2)

The Lady Cats have struggled on the field to start the year off posting two consecutive losses. The bats ran cold for Hobbton these past games as they fielded only two runs, both coming in the first game. They were shutout in their following game against Wallace-Rose Hill last Friday, choking down a 12-0 game to end the week.

They will be on guard this coming Thursday when they face off against Wallace for the second time this year.

Soccer (1-0-1)

Hobbton Ladies dominated the pitch against Spring Creek in their opening game of the year, trouncing them 8-0. After their resounding first game, Wallace stood tall and Hobbton couldn’t break the wall and settled for the tie at one all.

The Lady Cats will have another go at the Lady Bulldogs on Thursday, to settle the tie.

Lakewood

Baseball (1-2)

The Leopards are behind in record to begin the season falling 1-2 after three. They beatdown the Lejeune Bulldogs to start the year off, bringing in eleven runs while holding Lejeune to one. They hit a losing skid after taking one on the chin against Clinton, giving up the winning runs in the sixth and falling by one, 8-7. This loss followed them to James Kenan where they lost by two on Monday.

They face off against Lejeune and Kenan this week on Wednesday and Thursday respectively.

Softball (1-2)

The Lady Leopards post a 1-2 record after their first three to start the year. They took a big loss to Lejeune to begin the season, losing by nine, 12-3. Their next game against Clinton, they put on a show at the plate and rallied past them to take the win, 11-5. Their most recent game against James Kenan resulted in a loss with Lakewood unable to catch the Tigers, 8-5

Lakewood will be at home for the remainder of the week and will face Lejeune and Kenan again looking to right the ship and avenge their earlier losses.

Midway

Baseball (2-0)

The Raiders have faced only one opponent thus far in two games, the South Johnston Trojans. They beat them in both of their contests, with Midway scoring eight in both games and Johnston coming up short.

Midway will be preparing for their next round of opponents, Cape Fear and North Johnston on Wednesday and Thursday respectively.

Softball (2-1)

The Lady Raiders took on North Johnston in their first two games of the year and split the outcome. Their most recent game was against North Johnston where they took it to extra innings and overcame the Lady Panthers, 5-3.

Their last game of the week will take place at home against the Hoggard Vikings on Thursday.

Soccer (2-2)

Midway has come out even in their first four matches. They split their first week of play, taking a loss to Lejeune, but followed that with a shutout over the Lady Trojans 3-0. Their following week, they eeked out a win over South Johnston 2-1, then dropped their match against North Johnston.

They will take on East Bladen next week for conference play on Tuesday.

Union

Baseball (0-4)

The Spartans have had a rough go on the field this year, losing four straight contests. They’ve allowed 61 runs and have brought in 15. Their most recent game on Monday against Wallace Rose-Hill was a shutout and torrential loss, as they were beatdown 20-0.

Union will be home on Thursday to take one Seventy-First for the second meeting.

Softball (0-3)

The Lady Spartans are starting the year rough, posting three losses thus far. After falling 5-1 against Pender, they took a worse beating in their second outing against the Lady Patriots, 28-5. In their most recent game, they faced off against Wallace Rose-Hill. They put up a good fight, but fell short by one run, 4-3.

Their final game of the week will be on Thursday as they face off against the Seventy-First in their first meeting of the season.

Soccer (2-0-1)

Union started their season with a win over Pender, 4-2. In their next meeting with the Patriots, they ended in a tie after Pender came back in the second half to tie the match up at two all. They followed this up with a win on the road against Wallace-Rose Hill, taking the Lady Bulldogs down by two, 5-3.

They will face off against the Seventy-First for the second meeting on Thursday.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected] or on Twitter @SampsonSports