Wildcats decimate Bulldogs, 14-4

Bennett Darden slides safely into second base as the second baseman jumps for a catch.

Coming off a 25-10 outing at Spring Creek, the Hobbton Wildcats put a whipping on Wallace-Rose Hill Friday night getting a 14-4 win in five innings.

Bennett Darden led on the mound pitching four innings with Garrett Britt finishing the game. Darden gave up 10 hits with four runs and three errors. He had seven strikeouts. Britt gave up 1 hit.

Darden also led the offense with three runs, two RBI’s, on two hits and a double. Nick Mailhot had one hit with three RBI’s. Riley Brewington had one hit with one RBI. Brody King had two at bats and score two runs. Britt had one run. Noah Adams had one hit with three runs and two RBI’s. Cole Weeks had one hit, one run and one RBI.

The Wildcats scored two runs in the first, one in the second, nine in the third and one each in the fourth and fifth.

Assistant coach Josh Rackley commented, “The team came out and attacked the ball well and showed discipline at the plate from top to bottom in our lineup. We had a great outing on the mound from Bennet Darden. Garret Britt came into close out the game and our defense played well behind them. We need to clean up a few things but overall we are proud of our guys.”

The Wildcat varsity is now 2-0 on the season and was set to host Spring Creek for a rematch Tuesday night.

The Wildcat JV lost 6-4 to Wallace. The JV is 0-1.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected] or on Twitter @SampsonSports