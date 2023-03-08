Raiders oust Lady Panthers in extra innings, 5-3

The Midway Lady Raiders hosted North Johnston on Monday night, continuing early-season non-conference softball action. In a thrilling game from start to finish, the Lady Raiders overcame some adversity and posted a big victory against a 2A foe, winning 5-3 in extra innings.

Midway got into all kinds of trouble in the top of the first as two base hits and a walk quickly got the bases loaded for the Lady Panthers with no outs. The Lady Raiders were able to get the first out, but then walked in a pair of runs before finally getting out of the jam. As it was, they trailed 2-0.

In the bottom of the first inning, they got some runners aboard, but stranded them in scoring position to remain trailing 2-0.

In the top of the second, Midway produced a three-up-three-down effort, and quickly got the bats back in their hands. They, too, however, also went down in order and the game was quickly moving into the third inning.

After another scoreless top of the third, the Lady Raiders finally found some success in the bottom half of the inning. Kiley Ives got a blast into center field, scoring Sarah Autry and Jaycie Byrd to tie the game up, 2-2.

Later, in the bottom of the fifth inning, Midway claimed their first lead of the night, and looked poised for more.

Lainey Hughes bunted in Byrd on a play that yielded all runners being safe as the North Johnston defense froze. After that, some shaky officiating prevented the Lady Raiders from doing even more damage, much to the chagrin of the Midway faithful. After five innings, Midway led 3-2.

Unfortunately for the Lady Raiders, this lead didn’t last. In the top of the sixth, North Johnston got a runner all the way to third on a series of errors, getting a runner immediately in scoring position with no outs. The Lady Panthers succeeded in scoring the run, tying it back up at 3-3 which eventually yielded extra innings.

Midway held North Johnston off in the top of the eighth and in the bottom half, got some big-time heroics from Mallory Baggett.

With McKenzie Williams representing the game-winning runner standing on third base, Baggett faced two strikes with two outs. That was nothing for Baggett, though, who stepped up and rocketed a shot deep into center field, an out-of-the-park home run to give the Lady Raiders a big win at 5-3.

Leading the offensive effort for Midway was Baggett with a hit and two RBIs, including her game-winning home run. Ives had two hits and two RBIs, and Hughes, Byrd, Samantha Carter, McKenzie Williams, and Autry had one hit apiece.

With the win, the Lady Raiders are now 2-1 overall. They turn right around on Wednesday for another tough game when they host Hoggard.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected] or on Twitter @SampsonSports